Programming Leftovers
-
In mathematics, the sine function is among three primary functions, others comprising cosine and tan. Techniques for executing basic mathematical operations, like the elementary exponential, logarithmic, square root, and mathematical operations, are included in the <math.h> header. You must include the header file <math.h> to utilize these functions. The sin function accepts an angle in radians and gives its sine value, which can be confirmed using a sine curve.
You may use the law of sine to find any arbitrary angle in a triangle, as well as the length of a certain triangle side. This is a fundamental trigonometric notion. The sin function is used in the ANSI/ISO 9899-1990 versions of the C language. Sin () returns a result that is between 1 and -1.
Now, let us start with a few examples of sin() function in the C programming language.
-
A new release of RcppQuantuccia arrived on CRAN earlier today. RcppQuantuccia brings the Quantuccia header-only subset / variant of QuantLib to R. At the current stage, it mostly offers date and calendaring functions.
This release is the first in two years and brings a few internal updates (such as a swift to continuous integration to the trusted r-ci setup) along with a first update of the United States calendar. Which, just like RQuantLib, now knows about two new calendars LiborUpdate and FederalReserve.
-
An interview with a fellow Linux Engineer / System Engineer / DevOps Engineer / Programmer / Tech Person -- Craig has an interesting background, and some amazing advice for those of you breaking into the tech industry right now.
-
I've been hearing about ninja, I had looked at it some time in the past, and did some local basic benchmarking (using time), and didn't find a huge difference in build times, both from scratch and incrementally. I tried ninja again recently and found one feature that sells it pretty well to me, it can show the build progress on one line in the terminal.
-
With about half a century of life, the Unix shell is pervasive and entrenched in our computing infrastructure—with recent virtualization and containerization trends only propelling its use. A fresh surge of academic research highlights show potential for tackling long-standing open problems that are central to the shell and enable further progress. A recent panel discussion at HotOS ’21 concluded that improvements and research on the shell can be impactful and identified several such research directions. Maybe it’s time for your research to be applied to the shell too?
-
CGI is abbreviated as Common Gateway Interface in Python, which is a block of benchmarks to explain the exchange of data among the web server and a script. A CGI program is written by an HTTP server as the user input is entered through the HTML . In other words, it is a collection of procedures that are used to build a dynamic interaction between the client and the server application. When a client uses any element or sends a request to the web browser, that CGI executes a particular request, and the result or the output is sent back to the webserver.
-
Sometimes we need to find out whether a particular string is present in another string or not. So to know that there are some already pre-defined methods available in Python programming.
-
JavaScript is a web language used for creating dynamic web pages and making them interactive for users. Through JavaScript we can perform various functions, change CSS of HTML elements, perform actions on each click and many more.JavaScript makes the page of our website more interactive and adds dynamic behaviors to it, we can create various menus, drop down menus, scroll bars etc. We can even enable and disable the behaviour of each of these components using JavaScript. In this article we’ll see how to disable scrolling on a webpage using JavaScript.
-
Knowing how to check for an empty array is an important coding skill which can often come in handy. It can be helpful in a situation where you have to show or hide something on a web page depending on whether the array is empty or not.
Similarly, there are many other places where you will find this skill helpful. The purpose of this post is to explain the code, the concept behind the code and the most common use cases of checking for empty arrays in JavaScript code.
-
The Khronos Group's OpenCL working group did a quiet Friday evening tagging of OpenCL 3.0.9.
Most notable with OpenCL 3.0.9 as this routine specification update are the specification sources now being included for the provisional extensions adding semaphores and external memory support to OpenCL. Those extensions were originally announced this spring as part of OpenCL 3.0.7 but the specification ASCII doc sources were not included until now.
-
A working group in the School of Informatics at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland has proposed a series of steps to "decolonize" the Informatics curriculum, which includes trying "to avoid using predominantly Western names such as Alice/Bob (as is common in the computer security literature)."
The names Alice and Bob were used to represent two users of a public key cryptography system, described in a 1978 paper by Ronald Rivest, Adi Shamir, and Leonard Adleman, "A Method for Obtaining Digital Signatures and Public-Key Cryptosystems." And since then, a variety of other mostly Western names like Eve – playing an eavesdropper intercepting communications – have been employed to illustrate computer security scenarios in related academic papers.
The School of Informatics' working group reflects the University of Edinburgh's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and to meet specific obligations spelled out in Scottish regulations like the Equality Act 2010 and the Public Sector Equalities Duty.
The naming recommendation was reported last month by The Telegraph, which cited internal university documents. The Register filed a Freedom of Information Request with the University to obtain the documents, which were added to the University's website following the Telegraph report.
[...]
Examples cited in the document include "to avoid using master/slave to represent computing agents and instead use coordinator or workers" – a decision taken by numerous open source projects and companies in recent years – and to avoid using off-putting stereotypes during instruction.
Proprietary Leftovers and DRM
-
“Wildcard certificates have legitimate uses, but can confer risk from poorly secured servers to other servers in the same certificate’s scope,” warned an alert (PDF) from the NSA this week.
ALPACA is a technique used to exploit hardened web applications through non-HTTP services secured using the same or a similar Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate.
-
"Counterfeit apps are circulating. Restaurateurs and event organisers must ensure that they download the official Covid pass reader from a reliable app store. You have to watch out for criminal applications aimed at misusing personal information," Eronen explained.
Black markets for fraudulent health passes have sprung up in many countries, including Finland. But is it actually possible to fake a Finnish QR-based Covid pass?
Cyber security experts told Yle that while it's possible to fake something that looks like a Covid pass, a fraudulent QR code will not contain officials' digital signature, meaning THL's reader app is able to spot fraudsters.
-
Then one day Microsoft came in and took control of the two core tools, which were the gateways to the whole Open Source community; npm and Github. I don’t think people saw this coming, and it’s clear that the majority of developers, even today, don’t realize what happened and how it will affect them very shortly.
Once the take-over was complete, a massive propaganda onslaught began to fully convert the idealistic open source community towards the capitalistic Microsoft mantra. It’s a ‘secret’ war, with high-tech propaganda, which over time will silently destroy and remove independence, kill-off non-Microsoft-owned editors, tools, libraries, even JavaScript itself. All of this is inevitable because Microsoft is a for-profit corporation. It’s in its DNA to take over whole industries and turn them into profit-generating monopolies for its shareholders.
-
India 6th most affected country by ransomware: GoogleNew Delhi: A Google report that analysed more than 80 million ransomware samples submitted over the last year and a half has revealed that India is at the sixth place in the list of 140 countries most affected by ransomware.
-
According to the security firm Palo Alto Networks, "BazarLoader (sometimes referred to as BazaLoader) is malware that provides backdoor access to an infected Windows host. After a client is infected, criminals use this backdoor access to send follow-up malware, scan the environment and exploit other vulnerable hosts on the network."
-
Netflix paid $21.4 million for the nine-episode series, which premiered four weeks ago, and the company estimates “Squid Game” will deliver more than 40 times that — an estimated $891 million — in what it calls “impact value,” Bloomberg reported Saturday, citing confidential internal data that someone provided to the outlet.
GhostBSD 21.10.16 ISO is now available
Removed all code related to startx fixes VirtualBox boot
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, GNU World Order, and Protonup Reviewed
-
On this episode of This Week in Linux, PinePhone Pro Announced, Ubuntu 21.10 Released, KDE Plasma 5.23 Released, NVIDIA 495 Beta Driver Released, Ventoy 1.0.54 Released (Multiboot USB), Devuan 4.0 Released, AppSupport for Linux Platforms (Android), Heroic Games Launcher 1.10.2 Released, Lutris 0.5.9 Released, Are We Anti-Cheat Yet? All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
GNU **parallel** and **patchelf** from NixOS.
-
Proton is an absolutely fantastic tool but for some games it's not going to work properly and you'll need to try out a custom version, the most popular being proton ge and protonup will help us manage our versions.
