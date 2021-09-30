Free Software Leftovers
Best 20 Free Open-source CCTV, NVR and DVR solutions
CCTV or closed-circuit television system makes use of camera networks and monitor to watch and monitor of interior and exterior of a property.
Companies, museums, art galleries, and houses are using CCTV networks for video surveillance and security.
There are dozens of commercial CCTV software packages.
However, as they vary in price and features, they are also not for everyone.
In this article, we present a collection of free and open-source CCTV and DVR (Digital video recorder) solutions.
Our primary goal is to promote open-source and offer reliable alternatives to commercial solutions.
AV1 Codec Library libaom v3.2 Brings More Performance Optimizations
Libaom 3.2 is now available as the latest version of the official AOMedia/Google-developed AV1 Codec Library. With libaom 3.2 comes compression efficiency improvements, perceptual quality improvements, and a variety of speed-ups and memory optimizations.
Apache Software Foundation moves to CDN distribution for software
It’s not enough to create and release useful software. As an open source foundation, a major part of the Apache Software Foundation’s (ASF) job is to help get that software into the hands of users.
To do so, we’ve relied for many years on the contributions of individuals and organizations to provide mirror infrastructure to distribute our software. We’re now retiring that system in favor of a content distribution network (CDN), and taking a moment to say thank you to all the individuals and organizations who helped get ASF software into the hands of millions of users.
Bareflank Hypervisor 3.0 Pre-Release Debuts With Many Changes
Bareflank 3.0 has been a big undertaking more than one year in development. Bareflank 3.0 improvements have included work to support AMD SVM virtualization, initial work on the ARM/AArch64 support, native Windows support not needing Cygwin, migrating their codebase to C++14, and a variety of other enhancements.
Open Source Initiative: October News & Updates [Ed: Sadly, OSI already has a Microsoft 'mole' (Aeva Black) inside its board. So you know where OSI might be going... to make matters worse, Microsoft is 'double-dipping' with bribes to OSI, both as "GitHub" and Microsoft]
I consider myself lucky to have witnessed open source changing the world, watching it go from a niche revolutionary idea to owning a place just about everywhere in everyday life.
It spread because of the principles it embeds: Non discrimination, fairness, collaboration, community and innovation. These principles of open source were written in the Open Source Definition to simplify our way of interacting with the digital world.
There’s much we can accomplish together as a community; it was great to jump right in with the Practical Open Source Information event. For now, know that I’m committed to open communication, and ready to hear any questions, concerns or ideas you have. Book an appointment for an informal chat during office hours on Fridays.
Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n Report: October Edition [Ed: Mozilla continues to outsource its operations to Microsoft's proprietary software monopoly, so one can see where Firefox is generally going]
21 Open-source tools to fix your site broken links and improve your SEO
Broken links in your website mean that your site is not reliable, and it does not offer a good, satisfying user experience.
The broken links are not just visible to your visitors, they are checked and monitored by search engines, which leads to bad SEO.
Broken links can be internal to a site's internal page or external to external websites or resources. That's does not matter much, they have still broken links.
Projectify: A TiddlyWiki powered Personal Project manager
TiddlyWiki is a lightweight, portable multipurpose note-taking app. Created by Jeremy Ruston and powered by a strong community, TiddlyWiki became productivity tool for many.
Because it is highly customizable and portable, you can use it for almost anything. Besides, It has a growing ecosystem filled by its community with plugins, hacks, and themes.
I have been using TiddlyWiki for years, mainly to take notes, record my thoughts and track my progress while learn or study anything. I also use it as a personal to-do list and a project manager.
Everything is a post, every post uses tags, and posts are connected.
Next FOSDEM: 5 & 6 February 2022
We are painfully aware that we're not only compressing our schedules, but yours as well.
I don't think we ever said it this early, but we're all looking forward to FOSDEM 2023.
