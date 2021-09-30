Red Hat/IBM Leftovers
Red Hat Pushes the Edge Further with Updates to Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes
Red Hat Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat OpenShift 4.9 and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.4, both designed to drive consistency of the open hybrid cloud to the furthest reaches of the enterprise network. The new capabilities, which include the general availability of single node OpenShift for the small, full featured enterprise Kubernetes cluster, help organizations scale existing development, deployment and management workflows to meet increased interest in information and services.
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.2 Now Generally Available
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.2, the latest version of its highly-scalable and agile cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform. Designed to help organizations succeed in a hybrid cloud world, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.2 delivers tighter integration with Red Hat OpenShift, so customers can run both new and traditional applications in parallel with improved network capacity, security features, storage, performance and efficiency.
Red Hat Enhances Developer Experience on OpenShift with Latest Portfolio Updates
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a series of updates in its portfolio of developer tools and programs aimed at delivering greater productivity, security and scale for developers building applications on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. With updates to tools like Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines, Red Hat OpenShift GitOps and the Red Hat build of Quarkus — as well as an expanding roster of training resources available on Kube By Example — Kubernetes developers can more easily build, automate and deploy cloud-native applications for hybrid multicloud environments.
Red Hat OpenShift, ACM Updates Flex Kubernetes at the Edge
Red Hat announced updated versions of its Kubernetes-focused OpenShift and Advanced Cluster Management (ACM) platforms, highlighting the vendor’s focus on providing organizations with more flexibility in managing their container-based infrastructure in edge locations.
OpenShift 4.9 now supports a single-node architecture targeted at edge environments. This option combines worker and control capabilities into one server, which reduces the need to rely on a centralized Kubernetes control plane and addresses the challenge of space-constrained environments with a smaller deployment footprint.
OpenShift continues to offer support for 3-node clusters and remote worker nodes.
My 5 favorite Linux container images | Enable Sysadmin
When you start using containers in earnest, you quickly realize that there are many container images out there. One of open source's greatest strengths is choice, and with so many images available, you have plenty of options when you need an image to base your work upon. I find myself going back to the same few images pretty frequently. There are five in particular that consistently make me a happy fledgling cloud architect.
[Former IBM executive] The Supply Chain Economy - A New Categorization of the US Economy
A few weeks ago I attended The Supply Chain Economy: Understanding Innovation in Services, a virtual seminar sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations with economists Mercedes Delgado and Karen Mills discussing their recent paper A New Categorization of the U.S. Economy.
The debate about the drivers of innovation and job creation has long been centered on manufacturing versus services. The predominant view has been that manufacturing drives good wages, economic growth, and innovation as measured by its large share of patents, while services provide lower-wage jobs, less innovation and significantly fewer patents.
But Delgado and Mills argue that categorizing the economy in terms of manufacturing versus services is no longer meaningful. Instead, they’ve proposed an alternative framework for understanding the drivers of innovation and economic performance that’s focused on the suppliers of both goods and services: the supply chain economy.
“A long academic and policy debate has focused on the role of the manufacturing capacity of a country in its economic and innovative performance,” wrote the authors. “This question has become even more relevant as the U.S. economy has shown a large decline in manufacturing employment in recent decades, in part due to increased import competition. In this debate, the predominant view is that a country's manufacturing capacity drives innovation because of externalities associated with the production of intermediate goods (e.g., machine tools, automation equipment, and semiconductors) that improve the efficiency of the innovation process. Most prior work on innovation focused on a narrow view of suppliers as producers of intermediate goods. However, in today's economy suppliers increasingly produce services (e.g., enterprise software).”
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Leftovers and DRM
GhostBSD 21.10.16 ISO is now available
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, GNU World Order, and Protonup Reviewed
