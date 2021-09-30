Programming Leftovers Sin function in C In mathematics, the sine function is among three primary functions, others comprising cosine and tan. Techniques for executing basic mathematical operations, like the elementary exponential, logarithmic, square root, and mathematical operations, are included in the <math.h> header. You must include the header file <math.h> to utilize these functions. The sin function accepts an angle in radians and gives its sine value, which can be confirmed using a sine curve. You may use the law of sine to find any arbitrary angle in a triangle, as well as the length of a certain triangle side. This is a fundamental trigonometric notion. The sin function is used in the ANSI/ISO 9899-1990 versions of the C language. Sin () returns a result that is between 1 and -1. Now, let us start with a few examples of sin() function in the C programming language.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppQuantuccia 0.0.4 on CRAN: Updated Calendar A new release of RcppQuantuccia arrived on CRAN earlier today. RcppQuantuccia brings the Quantuccia header-only subset / variant of QuantLib to R. At the current stage, it mostly offers date and calendaring functions. This release is the first in two years and brings a few internal updates (such as a swift to continuous integration to the trusted r-ci setup) along with a first update of the United States calendar. Which, just like RQuantLib, now knows about two new calendars LiborUpdate and FederalReserve.

System/Linux/DevOps Engineer Interview - Invidious An interview with a fellow Linux Engineer / System Engineer / DevOps Engineer / Programmer / Tech Person -- Craig has an interesting background, and some amazing advice for those of you breaking into the tech industry right now.

ninja Build system, and renamed files I've been hearing about ninja, I had looked at it some time in the past, and did some local basic benchmarking (using time), and didn't find a huge difference in build times, both from scratch and incrementally. I tried ninja again recently and found one feature that sells it pretty well to me, it can show the build progress on one line in the terminal.

The Return of the Unix Shell With about half a century of life, the Unix shell is pervasive and entrenched in our computing infrastructure—with recent virtualization and containerization trends only propelling its use. A fresh surge of academic research highlights show potential for tackling long-standing open problems that are central to the shell and enable further progress. A recent panel discussion at HotOS ’21 concluded that improvements and research on the shell can be impactful and identified several such research directions. Maybe it’s time for your research to be applied to the shell too?

Python CGI example CGI is abbreviated as Common Gateway Interface in Python, which is a block of benchmarks to explain the exchange of data among the web server and a script. A CGI program is written by an HTTP server as the user input is entered through the HTML . In other words, it is a collection of procedures that are used to build a dynamic interaction between the client and the server application. When a client uses any element or sends a request to the web browser, that CGI executes a particular request, and the result or the output is sent back to the webserver.

How do I check if a string contains another substring in Python Sometimes we need to find out whether a particular string is present in another string or not. So to know that there are some already pre-defined methods available in Python programming.

How to disable scrolling on a webpage with JavaScript JavaScript is a web language used for creating dynamic web pages and making them interactive for users. Through JavaScript we can perform various functions, change CSS of HTML elements, perform actions on each click and many more.JavaScript makes the page of our website more interactive and adds dynamic behaviors to it, we can create various menus, drop down menus, scroll bars etc. We can even enable and disable the behaviour of each of these components using JavaScript. In this article we’ll see how to disable scrolling on a webpage using JavaScript.

How to check if an array is empty in JavaScript Knowing how to check for an empty array is an important coding skill which can often come in handy. It can be helpful in a situation where you have to show or hide something on a web page depending on whether the array is empty or not. Similarly, there are many other places where you will find this skill helpful. The purpose of this post is to explain the code, the concept behind the code and the most common use cases of checking for empty arrays in JavaScript code.

OpenCL 3.0.9 Specification Released - Phoronix The Khronos Group's OpenCL working group did a quiet Friday evening tagging of OpenCL 3.0.9. Most notable with OpenCL 3.0.9 as this routine specification update are the specification sources now being included for the provisional extensions adding semaphores and external memory support to OpenCL. Those extensions were originally announced this spring as part of OpenCL 3.0.7 but the specification ASCII doc sources were not included until now.

Computer scientists at University of Edinburgh contemplate courses without 'Alice' and 'Bob' [Ed: This isn't the way to promote equality but to garner animosity towards those who claim to be promoting this cause] A working group in the School of Informatics at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland has proposed a series of steps to "decolonize" the Informatics curriculum, which includes trying "to avoid using predominantly Western names such as Alice/Bob (as is common in the computer security literature)." The names Alice and Bob were used to represent two users of a public key cryptography system, described in a 1978 paper by Ronald Rivest, Adi Shamir, and Leonard Adleman, "A Method for Obtaining Digital Signatures and Public-Key Cryptosystems." And since then, a variety of other mostly Western names like Eve – playing an eavesdropper intercepting communications – have been employed to illustrate computer security scenarios in related academic papers. The School of Informatics' working group reflects the University of Edinburgh's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and to meet specific obligations spelled out in Scottish regulations like the Equality Act 2010 and the Public Sector Equalities Duty. The naming recommendation was reported last month by The Telegraph, which cited internal university documents. The Register filed a Freedom of Information Request with the University to obtain the documents, which were added to the University's website following the Telegraph report. [...] Examples cited in the document include "to avoid using master/slave to represent computing agents and instead use coordinator or workers" – a decision taken by numerous open source projects and companies in recent years – and to avoid using off-putting stereotypes during instruction.