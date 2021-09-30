Among other things, the year 1977 marked the beginning of (in my humble opinion) the two greatest entertainment franchises: Star Wars and Atari. Needless to say, the former is alive and well. And until recently, the latter has lived on through the sheer tenacity of its legendary gaming heritage. Now, three years after its hugely successful Indiegogo campaign, Atari at long last quenched retro gaming fans' thirst by finally releasing its brand-new console. Officially known as the VCS 800, this truly multifunctional hybrid gaming, entertainment and computing device is an amazing time machine to both the past and future.

Linux is becoming the go-to operating system for machine learning and artificial intelligence processes. The Linux Foundation reports that the LF AI, the foundation’s AI initiative, “has been growing at the rate of one new project per month”. Moreover, they consider that the future of open source lies in its applications of the AI ecosystem and data communities. If you are wondering if you should use Linux for your new Machine Learning project, this post is for you. We’ll explore Linux use cases for AI and Machine Learning projects and the most popular distributions.

Free Software Foundation claims Windows 11 will reduce user freedom The Free Software Foundation has described Windows 11, the new avatar of Microsoft's desktop operating system that was launched on 6 October, as taking "important steps in the wrong direction when it comes to user freedom". In a blog post, the organisation's campaigns manager Greg Farough said Windows 11 did nothing to mitigate "Windows' long history of depriving users of freedom and digital autonomy". The FSF was set up by former MIT employee Richard Stallman to try and develop an operating system and other utilities that would not impinge on the freedom of users. The word "free" refers not to the price, but the ability to change and share the software as one wishes. Farough said Microsoft was "intentionally choosing to create an unjust power structure, in which a developer knowingly keeps users powerless and dependent by withholding information".