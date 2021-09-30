Language Selection

Linux

Locale is often ignored aspects of a system. Especially if you’re America. For most systems, locale is chosen on installation. But for distributions like ArchLinux, you do need to config locale yourself. Now there’re two ways to config set locale. One way is described on ArchLinux Wiki, edit /etc/locale.gen to enable the locale and use locale-gen to generates it. Finally set $LANG to the locale you want. The second way is to use DE, take KDE for example. You can set locale in system settings under languages or formats. And unlike locale-gen, it doesn’t need root permission. Surprisingly, it actually work! I always set time format in formats to British while keep other America. The time format on system panel did changed to British after that. However, after rebooting, some terminal applications will complain about invalid locales. Mosh even refuses to work! I just set $LC_ALL to C in situations like this. But there must be something wrong about it.

Linux is becoming the go-to operating system for machine learning and artificial intelligence processes. The Linux Foundation reports that the LF AI, the foundation’s AI initiative, “has been growing at the rate of one new project per month”. Moreover, they consider that the future of open source lies in its applications of the AI ecosystem and data communities. If you are wondering if you should use Linux for your new Machine Learning project, this post is for you. We’ll explore Linux use cases for AI and Machine Learning projects and the most popular distributions. Read more

Among other things, the year 1977 marked the beginning of (in my humble opinion) the two greatest entertainment franchises: Star Wars and Atari. Needless to say, the former is alive and well. And until recently, the latter has lived on through the sheer tenacity of its legendary gaming heritage. Now, three years after its hugely successful Indiegogo campaign, Atari at long last quenched retro gaming fans' thirst by finally releasing its brand-new console. Officially known as the VCS 800, this truly multifunctional hybrid gaming, entertainment and computing device is an amazing time machine to both the past and future. Read more

The Free Software Foundation has described Windows 11, the new avatar of Microsoft's desktop operating system that was launched on 6 October, as taking "important steps in the wrong direction when it comes to user freedom". In a blog post, the organisation's campaigns manager Greg Farough said Windows 11 did nothing to mitigate "Windows' long history of depriving users of freedom and digital autonomy". The FSF was set up by former MIT employee Richard Stallman to try and develop an operating system and other utilities that would not impinge on the freedom of users. The word "free" refers not to the price, but the ability to change and share the software as one wishes. Farough said Microsoft was "intentionally choosing to create an unjust power structure, in which a developer knowingly keeps users powerless and dependent by withholding information". Read more

  • Framework: a customized modular DIY-ready laptop for pros

    It is not the first time that we witness an attempt to create a modular, customized DIY (Do-It-Yourself) laptop machine. But this one may be different. The Framework Laptop offers a new user-customized, upgradable laptop with a DIY edition for developers and technical users. Like the new Apple MacBook laptops and Microsoft Surface laptops, the Framework laptop is thin, lightweight with 13.5'' and offers high durability without sacrificing the performance, style, or build quality. [...] It comes in two editions, the classical Framework Laptop edition which starts from $999, and the DIY edition (starts from $749) which you can buy the components and assembles your laptop at home.

  • Flatpak 1.12.1 hits Debian 11 Backports, fixes bugs, and makes Steam run Windows games again. – BaronHK's Rants

    Flatpak 1.12.1 has been pushed to Debian Backports for Debian 11. Among the new features, Steam works again. According to the release notes for Flatpak 1.12.0: “The major changes in this series is the support for better control of sub-sandboxes, as used by the Steam Flatpak app to run Windows games under Proton.”

  • The State of Robotics – September 2021

    September news is charged with analysis and comment of what has been a month with important announcements for open source robotics. It has been a month to understand that, in a nascent and fragmented market, the actors have a deeper impact upon all the stakeholders. A flop won’t be just a flop, it could be the reason why someone won’t give a robot a chance.

  • The Most Popular Gamepads with Linux Gamers in 2021

    During the last survey we had the chance to ask about the favorites gamepads used for gaming. We decided to split the market between major brands and “others” as it would be impractical to cover all existing gamepads by brand and name that can work with USB, a specific wireless protocol, or Bluetooth.

  • Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches - Phoronix

    It was just last week that Linux optimizations were leading to possible 6M IOPS per core and then at the start of this week new patches pushed Linux past 7M IOPS per-core with an ideal hardware configuration as well. In ending out the week, 8M IOPS has been reached! Jens Axboe of Facebook who leads the Linux kernel's block subsystem and also well known for his development of IO_uring has been pushing the limits of Linux I/O performance. It was just last month he was excited over 3+ million IOPS per-core after upgrading to an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop with Intel Optane Gen2 storage.

