How To Install Apache Cassandra on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Cassandra on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Cassandra is a NoSQL database used for storing large amounts of data. It has a distributed architecture and is designed to manage large volumes of data with dynamic replication. It is used by many large companies like Github, NetFlix, Reddit, and Instagram.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Cassandra open source NoSQL database on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Adam Young: Ironic Clean PXE failure
One of our ironic baremetal nodes was suffering a cleaing failure. Fixing it was easy…once we knew the cause/
Cleaning is a process by which ironic prepares a node for use. It removes old data and configuration from a node. In order to do that, it has to run a simple image. We use a Debian based image, known as the IPA image, as it runs the Ironic Python Agent. This image is installed via PXE boot. So, if the PXE setup is broken, the node can’t be cleaned.
-
Fixed wait for kernel video modules to load
The pups have, I think, "udevadm settle" in /etc/rc.d/rc.sysinit, which waits for all kernel drivers to load before continuing. However, attempting to get to the desktop quicker, EasyOS does not have this, instead waits for the kernel video module(s) to load before bringing up the desktop. That is, EasyOS does not wait for all modules to load, just enough to bring up the Xorg desktop.
-
How to Monitor IT Infrastructure using Checkmk - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to monitor IT infrastructure using Checkmk. Checkmk is a free and Open Source IT infrastructure monitoring tool, alternative to Nagios. It provides a powerful monitoring of networks, servers, clouds, containers and applications. Fast. Effective.
-
How to use TOP command - Unixcop
Administrators should know what processes are running and the consumption of each of them.
That’s why you need tools to help you to monitor your system and watch the utilization of it, and as a result you tune your system better to make greater use of it by killing unneeded processes or give priority to the important ones.
One of the tools (commands) to do so is TOP command and this article is for how to use TOP command in your Linux-based system.
There are lots of commands that help you monitor your system, as an example there is PS, but the different here is that PS is for non-interactive monitoring.
-
How To Install ownCloud on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ownCloud on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, ownCloud is an open-source, self-hosted file sync and file share platform, similar to Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, and Google Drive. It works with various database management systems such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MariaDB. It maintains the synchronization with all the computers either it is a window-based or Linux-based operating system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of ownCloud self-hosted file sync on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How to fix broken video
I decided to write this tutorial in the first-person, so as to more easily relate my personal experiences with video setup. All of my computers, for the last several years, have been all-Intel GPUs (Graphical Processing Units, that is, the video chip). However, just recently I acquired a Nvidia GeForce 210 (GT218 GPU) video card, and that's when I discovered how much "fun" it is to get Nvidia cards to work! Here is a blog post about that video card:
-
Use External Labels with Prometheus Alerts
I’ve recently deployed the second Kubernetes cluster into the homelab environment, and realised that if I send alerts to the same Slack channel, I can’t tell which environment the alert somes from. I therefore need a way to identify the cluster that fires the alerts, ideally getting the cluster name passed to Alertmanager.
-
4 Ways to Check MySQL or MariaDB version on Linux - Linux Shout
This tutorial will let you know the key commands or ways we can use to check the MySQL or MariaDB Database server version running on Linux operating systems such as Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and more.
If you have already done the installation of MySQL or MariaDB server on your Linux. Then now you probably have a question about how to check which version you are actually using?
Also, MySQL is one of the popular and most common database servers using around the world to store data. However, don’t be confused between MySQL and MariaDB because the latter one is the fork of MySQL, nothing more than that. Hence, the commands used for Oracle MySQL will also be applicable for MariaDB.
-
