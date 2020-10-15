Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 17th of October 2021 05:52:05 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Call of Duty Warzone: Why Ricochet Anti-Cheat Has Fans Worried [Ed: Linux rootkits]

    Why is Kernel Level Anti-Cheat Software a Security Concern?

    Well, to be clear, it might be more accurate to say that kernel-level anti-cheat software is a potential security concern. Anytime you grant any outside element that level of access to something that’s important to you, you’re potentially exposing yourself to an increased level of risk. However, it doesn’t mean that you’re absolutely going to have a security problem.

  • An Interview With GDKChan, Creator of Ryujinx

    I’m blown away by how far Nintendo Switch emulation has come in just the past few years. To me, it’s just as mind-blowing as when Valve rolled their first Proton release to the public. Linux gamers can not only play most of their favorite Windows games through Proton, but they can also play their favorite Switch games with higher frame rates and resolutions, thanks to emulation. In both cases, the experience is nearly flawless, thanks to Valve/CodeWeaver’s contributions to Wine, and the (mostly) voluntary, rigorous work programmers put in to their emulation projects to ensure a smooth, painless experience.

    I enjoy the Ryujinx emulator in particular, so I wanted to sit down and chat with gdkchan, the primary heart and soul behind the project (not to discredit the several other developers who are working on this as well). gdkchan went above and beyond providing the basic answer behind both ekianjo’s questions and my own.

  • Gaming the System: Economic incentives are preventing desperately-needed game archiving

    For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the artistic merit of video games. As a form of media, should they be held in the same regard as movies, TV and music? In terms of archiving, at least, video games lag far behind these counterparts.

    Video games hit store shelves as soon as the technology for playing them began to be invented, and as a result, the hardware was constantly evolving. The Nintendo Entertainment System came out in the 1980s, with games loaded onto chips inside big plastic cartridges. Graphics became more advanced and cartridges grew smaller until, eventually, games moved to disc formats, with developers releasing a new console every few years to keep up.

  • The paradox of open: How to build a better internet

    In an era when content rules, the impulse to expand access to creative works is an idea whose time has been around for at least 20 years. It is hard to even imagine today’s maker culture of re-mix and re-use in a proprietary world dominated by copyright.

    Early on in 2001, when the Creative Commons (CC/cc) organisation was founded by Lawrence Lessig as a United States-based charity to legally adopt creative licences across jurisdictions, it was a measure of reform to copyright legislation intended to build a healthy digital commons.

»

More in Tux Machines

Google's GNU/Linux-Based OS

  • Is a Chromebox right for you? How to try Chromium OS on a Raspberry Pi to find out.

    Given that I can’t still for long, I tend not to use stationary computers such as Chromeboxes. Still, these small desktop machines offer the same Chrome OS experience as their mobile counterparts: Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets. And yet some people aren’t sure about the Chrome OS on a desktop device. How can you answer the question of is a Chromebox right for you without actually spending hundreds of dollars? There’s an inexpensive way to try Chromium OS on a Raspberry Pi to find out.

  • Chrome OS 94 is the last big update before we skip all the way to 96

    Chrome OS 94 has started rolling out to stable. I know, it's unusual for an update to roll out on a Thursday, but that's probably because of the upcoming change in Google's release timeline: There won't be a Chrome OS 95. Highlighted changes in today's release should include better voices when using select-to-speak, document scanning support in the camera app, and some tweaks to Chrome OS's virtual desks, plus a few smaller tweaks/flags developers might enjoy.

Microsoft Bailouts From the US Army Budget

  • US Army slows ~$20bn project to put Microsoft's HoloLens VR headsets into the field [Ed: President Biden has already bailed out Microsoft to the tune of 22 billion dollars for something that's basically dead; Microsoft sacked all staff of HoloLens; this is worse than grifting as it's akin to Microsoft theft from taxpayers (Trump did the same with "JEDI"; latest below)]

    The US Army has delayed a massive rollout of Microsoft's HoloLens virtual reality headsets.

  • [Older] Looks like NSA now stands for Not Selecting Azure: US spy agency picks AWS over Microsoft
  • Supreme Court declines to hear Oracle's challenge to JEDI • The Register

    The US Supreme Court has brushed off Oracle’s complaint that it wasn't awarded the Pentagon's $10bn winner-takes-all Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract. [...] Still, Big Red refused to give up. It appealed its case all the way to the Supreme Court. The US government told the justices the case ought to be rejected given that Oracle wouldn’t have won the contract anyway. The ongoing legal spats, however, were made pointless when the Pentagon scrapped JEDI in July. Despite this, Oracle still thought the case was worth pursuing considering the DoD had replaced the cloud project with the new “Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC)” contract. The JWCC deal has been limited to AWS and Microsoft only. We note that Oracle says it does more than $28bn a year in cloud revenues.

Linux Foundation and Servers

Security Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6