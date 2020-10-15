Games Leftovers
Call of Duty Warzone: Why Ricochet Anti-Cheat Has Fans Worried [Ed: Linux rootkits]
Why is Kernel Level Anti-Cheat Software a Security Concern?
Well, to be clear, it might be more accurate to say that kernel-level anti-cheat software is a potential security concern. Anytime you grant any outside element that level of access to something that’s important to you, you’re potentially exposing yourself to an increased level of risk. However, it doesn’t mean that you’re absolutely going to have a security problem.
An Interview With GDKChan, Creator of Ryujinx
I’m blown away by how far Nintendo Switch emulation has come in just the past few years. To me, it’s just as mind-blowing as when Valve rolled their first Proton release to the public. Linux gamers can not only play most of their favorite Windows games through Proton, but they can also play their favorite Switch games with higher frame rates and resolutions, thanks to emulation. In both cases, the experience is nearly flawless, thanks to Valve/CodeWeaver’s contributions to Wine, and the (mostly) voluntary, rigorous work programmers put in to their emulation projects to ensure a smooth, painless experience.
I enjoy the Ryujinx emulator in particular, so I wanted to sit down and chat with gdkchan, the primary heart and soul behind the project (not to discredit the several other developers who are working on this as well). gdkchan went above and beyond providing the basic answer behind both ekianjo’s questions and my own.
Gaming the System: Economic incentives are preventing desperately-needed game archiving
For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the artistic merit of video games. As a form of media, should they be held in the same regard as movies, TV and music? In terms of archiving, at least, video games lag far behind these counterparts.
Video games hit store shelves as soon as the technology for playing them began to be invented, and as a result, the hardware was constantly evolving. The Nintendo Entertainment System came out in the 1980s, with games loaded onto chips inside big plastic cartridges. Graphics became more advanced and cartridges grew smaller until, eventually, games moved to disc formats, with developers releasing a new console every few years to keep up.
The paradox of open: How to build a better internet
In an era when content rules, the impulse to expand access to creative works is an idea whose time has been around for at least 20 years. It is hard to even imagine today’s maker culture of re-mix and re-use in a proprietary world dominated by copyright.
Early on in 2001, when the Creative Commons (CC/cc) organisation was founded by Lawrence Lessig as a United States-based charity to legally adopt creative licences across jurisdictions, it was a measure of reform to copyright legislation intended to build a healthy digital commons.
