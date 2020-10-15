Security Leftovers
Twitch suffers data breach amid demand for a less toxic environment
Twitch, the video game live-streaming platform owned by Amazon.com Inc. suffered a data breach on Oct. 6, with more than 120 gigabytes of sensitive data leaked on 4Chan, an online chat forum.
The user that leaked the information claimed to have the company’s source code, the foundation for software and program creation. If leaked, it can open the possibility for other hacks.
Four zero-day exploits add urgency to October's Patch Tuesday [Ed: Misses the point that Microsoft perpetually leaves its products exposed through back doors]
October brings four zero-day exploits and 74 updates to the Windows ecosystem, including a hard-to-test kernel update (CVE-2021-40449) that requires immediate attention and an Exchange Server update that requires technical skill and due diligence (and a reboot). The testing profile for the October Patch Tuesday covers Windows error handling, AppX, Hyper-V and Microsoft Word. We recommend a Patch Now schedule for Windows and then staging the remaining patch groups according to your normal release pattern.
US Cybersecurity At A ‘Kindergarten Level’ Compared To China, Former Pentagon Official Says [Ed: Security theatre, "Smart" things, and back doors in everything are the opposite of security]
A former Department of Defense official said he left the Pentagon in protest over the United States’ inability to compete with China technologically.
LoginID and Algorand partner for FIDO-certified biometric authentication [Ed: FIDO is 'security theatre', but we see who's pushing it]
LoginID and the Algorand Foundation have entered a new biometrics-focused partnership. LoginID will research and prototype changes to their application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs) to facilitate Algorand developers’ integration of FIDO-certified biometric authentication solutions.
