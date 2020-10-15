Google's GNU/Linux-Based OS Is a Chromebox right for you? How to try Chromium OS on a Raspberry Pi to find out. Given that I can’t still for long, I tend not to use stationary computers such as Chromeboxes. Still, these small desktop machines offer the same Chrome OS experience as their mobile counterparts: Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets. And yet some people aren’t sure about the Chrome OS on a desktop device. How can you answer the question of is a Chromebox right for you without actually spending hundreds of dollars? There’s an inexpensive way to try Chromium OS on a Raspberry Pi to find out.

Chrome OS 94 is the last big update before we skip all the way to 96 Chrome OS 94 has started rolling out to stable. I know, it's unusual for an update to roll out on a Thursday, but that's probably because of the upcoming change in Google's release timeline: There won't be a Chrome OS 95. Highlighted changes in today's release should include better voices when using select-to-speak, document scanning support in the camera app, and some tweaks to Chrome OS's virtual desks, plus a few smaller tweaks/flags developers might enjoy.

Microsoft Bailouts From the US Army Budget US Army slows ~$20bn project to put Microsoft's HoloLens VR headsets into the field [Ed: President Biden has already bailed out Microsoft to the tune of 22 billion dollars for something that's basically dead; Microsoft sacked all staff of HoloLens; this is worse than grifting as it's akin to Microsoft theft from taxpayers (Trump did the same with "JEDI"; latest below)] The US Army has delayed a massive rollout of Microsoft's HoloLens virtual reality headsets.

[Older] Looks like NSA now stands for Not Selecting Azure: US spy agency picks AWS over Microsoft

Supreme Court declines to hear Oracle's challenge to JEDI • The Register The US Supreme Court has brushed off Oracle’s complaint that it wasn't awarded the Pentagon's $10bn winner-takes-all Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract. [...] Still, Big Red refused to give up. It appealed its case all the way to the Supreme Court. The US government told the justices the case ought to be rejected given that Oracle wouldn’t have won the contract anyway. The ongoing legal spats, however, were made pointless when the Pentagon scrapped JEDI in July. Despite this, Oracle still thought the case was worth pursuing considering the DoD had replaced the cloud project with the new “Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC)” contract. The JWCC deal has been limited to AWS and Microsoft only. We note that Oracle says it does more than $28bn a year in cloud revenues.