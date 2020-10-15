Linux Foundation and Servers
OpenSSF adds $10M to software supply chain security effort
The Linux Foundation's effort to improve software supply chain security standards got an infusion of funding this week from major IT vendors and other corporations, as the tech industry remains mired in a cybersecurity crisis.
New Relic I/O Aims to Simplify Instrumentation - DevOps.com
New Relic today at the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America conference launched a New Relic Instant Observability (I/O) initiative through which it is making available open source tools to simplify application instrumentation.
TriggerMesh Open Source Integration Platform for Kubernetes Now Available
TriggerMesh launches Integration Platform for Kubernetes - Neowin
TriggerMesh has launched its Integration Platform as an open-source project that is available under the Apache Software License 2.0. The free project enables DevOps practitioners and cloud operators to deploy integrations as code. This, as compared to archetypal integration platforms-as-a-service (IPAAS) solutions, increases time to value and enhances flexibility.
How DevSecOps Enabled Kubernetes Service Ownership [Ed: Technology swept away by a sea of worthless buzzwords and hype waves]
While it’s true software development is now among the most important industries in the country—if not the world—it is still undergoing its own transformation—especially with regards to DevOps, security and the emerging role of Kubernetes service ownership. Years ago, tasks were divided based on where they fell in the system life cycle: One team wrote code, another deployed to production and yet another monitored and maintained the service.
At in-person KubeCon, encouraging signs of cloud-native computing maturity
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship KubeCon/CloudNativeCon conference returned triumphantly to in-person mode this week in Los Angeles – albeit with the obligatory virtual component. But it was the opportunity to return to live human interactions without the Zoom “Brady Bunch” boxes that was unquestionably the highlight of the show.
The numbers in attendance at the Los Angeles Convention Center were markedly lower than previous KubeCons, and the mix was heavily skewed toward vendors. Nevertheless, the general feeling was that we had to get past the first return-to-normal conference in order to move on to upcoming ones in 2022.
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces 2021 Community Awards Winners - Benzinga
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes American Express as Gold Member
LF Edge Welcomes New Premier Members F5, VMware as it matures into a Framework for Real-World Edge, Telco, and IoT Solutions | Benzinga
LF Edge, an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that creates an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced the project's maturity as a deployable framework with expanded open source solutions to meet real-world demands. Industry leaders F5 and VMware have joined the community as Premier members as LF Edge maturation includes new projects, general members, project releases and blueprints that enable deployable solutions.
