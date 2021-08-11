Microsoft Bailouts From the US Army Budget
-
US Army slows ~$20bn project to put Microsoft's HoloLens VR headsets into the field [Ed: President Biden has already bailed out Microsoft to the tune of 22 billion dollars for something that's basically dead; Microsoft sacked all staff of HoloLens; this is worse than grifting as it's akin to Microsoft theft from taxpayers (Trump did the same with "JEDI"; latest below)]
The US Army has delayed a massive rollout of Microsoft's HoloLens virtual reality headsets.
-
[Older] Looks like NSA now stands for Not Selecting Azure: US spy agency picks AWS over Microsoft
-
Supreme Court declines to hear Oracle's challenge to JEDI • The Register
The US Supreme Court has brushed off Oracle’s complaint that it wasn't awarded the Pentagon's $10bn winner-takes-all Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract.
[...]
Still, Big Red refused to give up. It appealed its case all the way to the Supreme Court. The US government told the justices the case ought to be rejected given that Oracle wouldn’t have won the contract anyway. The ongoing legal spats, however, were made pointless when the Pentagon scrapped JEDI in July.
Despite this, Oracle still thought the case was worth pursuing considering the DoD had replaced the cloud project with the new “Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC)” contract. The JWCC deal has been limited to AWS and Microsoft only. We note that Oracle says it does more than $28bn a year in cloud revenues.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 556 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Google's GNU/Linux-Based OS
Microsoft Bailouts From the US Army Budget
Linux Foundation and Servers
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 23 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 9 min ago
4 hours 15 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
6 hours 10 sec ago
6 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago