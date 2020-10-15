Google's GNU/Linux-Based OS
Is a Chromebox right for you? How to try Chromium OS on a Raspberry Pi to find out.
Given that I can’t still for long, I tend not to use stationary computers such as Chromeboxes. Still, these small desktop machines offer the same Chrome OS experience as their mobile counterparts: Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets. And yet some people aren’t sure about the Chrome OS on a desktop device. How can you answer the question of is a Chromebox right for you without actually spending hundreds of dollars? There’s an inexpensive way to try Chromium OS on a Raspberry Pi to find out.
Chrome OS 94 is the last big update before we skip all the way to 96
Chrome OS 94 has started rolling out to stable. I know, it's unusual for an update to roll out on a Thursday, but that's probably because of the upcoming change in Google's release timeline: There won't be a Chrome OS 95. Highlighted changes in today's release should include better voices when using select-to-speak, document scanning support in the camera app, and some tweaks to Chrome OS's virtual desks, plus a few smaller tweaks/flags developers might enjoy.
