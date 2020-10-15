Nextcloud, iXsystems tie up to offer Hub features on TrueNAS systems
Open-source file syncing and sharing software company Nextcloud has announced a partnership with open storage systems developer iXsystems to bring all Nextcloud Hub features to TrueNAS systems.
iXsystems sells high-availability storage with servers running open source solutions like FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS, all based on the ZFS filesystem.
In a statement, Nextcloud founder and chief executive Frank Karlitschek said: "As self-funded companies that share a strong open-source philosophy, Nextcloud and TrueNAS are natural partners.
“Our mutual customers will benefit from an open and flexible platform with strong enterprise support capable of delivering efficient collaboration at any scale.”
Nextcloud and TrueNAS Deliver Productivity and Privacy
Nextcloud GmbH, the company behind the worlds' most deployed on-premises content collaboration platform, and iXsystems inc., developers of the industry’s number one Open Storage platform, announce a partnership to bring the full suite of Nextcloud Hub features to TrueNAS. Tens of thousands of TrueNAS systems already run Nextcloud and availability of a supported, well integrated offering will give larger organizations more confidence to deploy.
