New in Linux: Vortex86 and AMD
Vortex86 Processors Finally Seeing Work In 2021 For Proper Handling Under Linux - Phoronix
The Vortex86 32-bit SoCs have worked under Linux for those distributions still maintaining 32-bit x86 support and where not hitting corner-cases of some i686 level features not being supported by some Vortex86 cores, but there is finally a pending kernel patch to provide proper CPU detection for Vortex86 hardware.
The DM&P Electronics Vortex86 SoCs work with various older Linux distributions just fine without catering the Linux kernel to these CPUs in not requiring any special handling compared to the generic x86 32-bit paths. This formal detection and support for DM&P Vortex processors being worked on now though in late 2021 is motivated by Spectre and Meltdown mitigations being incorrectly applied to them.
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware - Phoronix
Being sent in as a fix for the Linux 5.15 kernel this morning and to be back-ported to existing stable series is a behavior change that the Linux kernel will no longer use AMD Secure Memory Encryption (SME) by default on supported hardware but rather making it now opt-in due to shortcomings of some platforms.
Since the introduction of AMD SME support to the Linux kernel, Secure Memory Encryption has been activated by default when the SME support (AMD_MEM_ENCRYPT) is built into the kernel. That defaulting of "AMD_MEM_ENCRYPT_ACTIVE_BY_DEFAULT" allowed for Secure Memory Encryption to be used out-of-the-box without needing to specify any extra kernel parameters or the like. Unfortunately, that's led to boot failures on some platforms particularly around IOMMU along with other headaches to work out as well, like some graphics driver issues with not expecting the memory to be encrypted.
