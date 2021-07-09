Language Selection

today's leftovers

Sunday 17th of October 2021 06:11:44 PM
Misc
  • The Eclipse Foundation Releases Results from the First

    The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source foundations, along with the Eclipse Cloud DevTools Working Group, today announced the availability of the first annual Cloud Developer Survey Report. The report was commissioned by the Eclipse Cloud DevTools Working Group and is the result of more than 300 interviews conducted by an independent analyst organization. Participants consisted of software developers, as well as DevOps, IT and development leadership. Primary survey objectives were to gain a better understanding of cloud-based developer trends by identifying the requirements, priorities, and challenges faced by organizations that deploy and use cloud-based development solutions, including those based on open source technologies.

  • OpenCV 4.5.4 Released, Look For Updated Features And Fixes
  • Brother printers may not work in Windows 11 if connected via USB [Ed: Even Lawrence Abram, a fervent Microsoft propagandist, seems to realise Vista 11 is a trainwreck like Vista (hardware won't work)]

    Brother is warning that many of their printers may no longer work or display errors when using a USB connection in Windows 11.

    One help article states that updating to Windows 11 could prevent the operating system from detecting your Brother machine when connected via USB, changing printer settings, or connecting more than one printer via USB.

  • Enfield Dispatch | Hospital appointments lost as NHS trust hit by IT problems

    Patients across Barnet, Enfield and Camden have been affected by lost appointments caused by IT failures at a hospital trust.

    The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands that Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust experienced a string of problems after upgrading its electronic patient record (EPR) system and widening its use.

    Lists of appointments for a number of clinics are understood to have been lost as a result of the transfer last week, causing delays to clinical activity across the NHS trust’s services in North London. There were also difficulties reported with booking in new appointments and accessing patient records.

    As well as The Royal Free Hospital in Camden, the NHS trust runs a range of other hospitals and clinics in North London, including Barnet Hospital and Edgware Community Hospital in Barnet, and Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield. The trust started upgrading and expanding its EPR system, which is designed to replace paper records, at the beginning of October.

  • Open-source software: Nine out of 10 companies use it, but how much is it really worth? | ZDNet

    The report marks the third and final chapter in OpenUK's investigation into the impact of open-source software on the UK economy as detailed in its State of Open: The UK 2021 paper. The organization is trying to encourage the adoption of open-source software in the energy sector ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

IBM Bits:

  • Thoroughly Modern: Talking IBM i System Management With Abacus [Ed: IBM-sponsored fake 'journalism' about itself; how long can this marketing budget last?]

    If you want the members of your IT department to focus on the core applications that define, run, and improve your business, and they also have to manage your systems, and you have limited budgets to do it all, you have to learn to let go of something. There are only so many hours in a day, only so many days in a year, and only so many people to do the work. Something has to give, and you have to keep what brings the real value.

  • The Shape Of The IBM To Come [Ed: IBM-sponsored Timothy Prickett Morgan on state of IBM]

    Big Blue is getting ready to spin off its managed services businesses, which represents about a third of its revenue stream and a big chunk of its employee base, into the separate company called Kyndryl and hopes to have this task done by the end of the year. Last week, IBM’s top brass had a virtual meeting with Wall Street to host its Investor Day, and IBM’s chief executive officer, Arvind Krishna, and the rest of the team unveiled a new segment and financial reporting structure that will be put into effect once the Kyndryl spinout is done.

    At that time, IBM will no doubt do its financial reporting for the quarter and backcast the new way of talking about product lines and money into prior quarters, and if history is any guide, it will do this for all of 2020 as well as whatever bits of 2021 are done at the time. And everybody, including us, will set about to recast our IBM revenue models.

  • IBM's former Chinese Power Systems partner sues for theft of customer data • The Register

    IBM has been sued for trade secret misappropriation by a Chinese company called Beijing Neu Cloud Oriental System Technology Co., Ltd, over "fraudulent and unfair business practices" that allegedly saw Big Blue encourage use of Neu Cloud's customer information by staffers at server-maker Inspur.

    According to Neu Cloud's complaint [PDF], its parent company TeamSun had been a distributor and implementor of IBM POWER technology since 2010.

  • IBM still spending its way to cloud relevance with BoxBoat buy

    IBM has splashed yet more cash on cloud after confirming it plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies – the Maryland-based DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider.

  • Ads in Firefox, Android is confirmed spyware, and PinePhone PRO released - Linux + open source News - Invidious

    This time, we have The Pine 64 announcing the PinePhone PRO, Firefox putting ads in the suggestions bar, and a study confirming that Android gathers a LOT of data on their users, on top of major Ubuntu and KDE releases.

»

More in Tux Machines

Google's GNU/Linux-Based OS

  • Is a Chromebox right for you? How to try Chromium OS on a Raspberry Pi to find out.

    Given that I can’t still for long, I tend not to use stationary computers such as Chromeboxes. Still, these small desktop machines offer the same Chrome OS experience as their mobile counterparts: Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets. And yet some people aren’t sure about the Chrome OS on a desktop device. How can you answer the question of is a Chromebox right for you without actually spending hundreds of dollars? There’s an inexpensive way to try Chromium OS on a Raspberry Pi to find out.

  • Chrome OS 94 is the last big update before we skip all the way to 96

    Chrome OS 94 has started rolling out to stable. I know, it's unusual for an update to roll out on a Thursday, but that's probably because of the upcoming change in Google's release timeline: There won't be a Chrome OS 95. Highlighted changes in today's release should include better voices when using select-to-speak, document scanning support in the camera app, and some tweaks to Chrome OS's virtual desks, plus a few smaller tweaks/flags developers might enjoy.

Microsoft Bailouts From the US Army Budget

  • US Army slows ~$20bn project to put Microsoft's HoloLens VR headsets into the field [Ed: President Biden has already bailed out Microsoft to the tune of 22 billion dollars for something that's basically dead; Microsoft sacked all staff of HoloLens; this is worse than grifting as it's akin to Microsoft theft from taxpayers (Trump did the same with "JEDI"; latest below)]

    The US Army has delayed a massive rollout of Microsoft's HoloLens virtual reality headsets.

  • [Older] Looks like NSA now stands for Not Selecting Azure: US spy agency picks AWS over Microsoft
  • Supreme Court declines to hear Oracle's challenge to JEDI • The Register

    The US Supreme Court has brushed off Oracle’s complaint that it wasn't awarded the Pentagon's $10bn winner-takes-all Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract. [...] Still, Big Red refused to give up. It appealed its case all the way to the Supreme Court. The US government told the justices the case ought to be rejected given that Oracle wouldn’t have won the contract anyway. The ongoing legal spats, however, were made pointless when the Pentagon scrapped JEDI in July. Despite this, Oracle still thought the case was worth pursuing considering the DoD had replaced the cloud project with the new “Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC)” contract. The JWCC deal has been limited to AWS and Microsoft only. We note that Oracle says it does more than $28bn a year in cloud revenues.

Linux Foundation and Servers

Security Leftovers

