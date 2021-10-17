Videos: KDE Plasma 5.23 Run Through, Zoomers, and Software Freedom
-
In this video, we are looking at KDE Plasma 5.23.
-
Today we are looking at the newly released KDE Plasma 5.23, we use the KDE Neon user edition to look at it (which is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS). Enjoy!
-
As computers get easier to use and more people are using computers from a young age you'd think that computer literacy would increase, well in some instances that may not actually be the case.
-
I often talk about the advantages of free and open source software (FOSS) versus proprietary software (aka "proprietary poo"). But many people have messaged me saying that they could never switch to FOSS because: (1) I have to use proprietary software, or (2) proprietary software is just inherently better than free/cheap software, or (3) there is no FOSS software for the stuff I do.
today's howtos
-
Stellarium is a digital planetarium that is free and open source. Anyone can install it and use it to gaze at stars in the sky in real-time. It also shows detailed information on planets, moons, and even constellations. Here’s how you can use Stellarium to gaze at the stars on your Linux PC.
-
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Checkmk monitoring agents on Linux. Monitoring agents enables remote monitoring of system metrics such as system load, memory and disk usage e.t.c.
In our previous tutorial, we learnt how to install Checkmk monitoring tool on Ubuntu 20.04 system.
-
Dead Space is a survival horror game developed by EA Redwood Shores and published by Electronic Arts. The game was released on PS3, Xbox 360, and Windows. Here’s how to play Dead Space on Linux.
-
it is actually like this, in virt-manager, that chipset and bios can only be changed during first setup “begin installation”
-
Due to some unfortunate events I ended up with a broken pam library on a VM I am running. Everything else worked just fine .. except that login of course (so a bit of an issue if you need to do stuff like update letsencrypt certificates quickly cuz you forgot and are on holiday...
-
Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code software tool created by HashiCorp. To use terraform, you define the resources you want to create using a declarative configuration language created by Hashicorp known as HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL), or optionally JSON.
-
Gunfire Reborn is an adventure FPS game with RPG and roguelite elements. The game was published and developed by Douyi Games. Here’s how to play the game on Linux.
[...]
Gunfire Reborn has an excellent rating on ProtonDB, so it should run great on Linux. However, if you’d like to play the game, you’ll have to first install the Steam app for Linux on your computer.
Dash to Dock (Finally) Adds GNOME 40 Support
Dash to Dock now supports GNOME 40 — officially.
Work to get the popular desktop dock extension jiving with GNOME 40 desktop got underway back in April. Progress was, as we reported, swift and functional, but to try it out users needed to manually install a development version from Github.
Well, no more.
You can now install Dash to Dock on GNOME 40 from the GNOME extensions site using a compatible web browser.
Version 70 of the add-on gains official support for GNOME 40 and its horizontal workspace and application launcher. The dock can be placed on different sides of the screen, and remain accessible once exiting the overview (unlock GNOME Shell’s native dock).
today's leftovers
IBM Bits:
-
The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source foundations, along with the Eclipse Cloud DevTools Working Group, today announced the availability of the first annual Cloud Developer Survey Report. The report was commissioned by the Eclipse Cloud DevTools Working Group and is the result of more than 300 interviews conducted by an independent analyst organization. Participants consisted of software developers, as well as DevOps, IT and development leadership. Primary survey objectives were to gain a better understanding of cloud-based developer trends by identifying the requirements, priorities, and challenges faced by organizations that deploy and use cloud-based development solutions, including those based on open source technologies.
-
Brother printers may not work in Windows 11 if connected via USB [Ed: Even Lawrence Abram, a fervent Microsoft propagandist, seems to realise Vista 11 is a trainwreck like Vista (hardware won't work)]
Brother is warning that many of their printers may no longer work or display errors when using a USB connection in Windows 11.
One help article states that updating to Windows 11 could prevent the operating system from detecting your Brother machine when connected via USB, changing printer settings, or connecting more than one printer via USB.
-
Patients across Barnet, Enfield and Camden have been affected by lost appointments caused by IT failures at a hospital trust.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands that Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust experienced a string of problems after upgrading its electronic patient record (EPR) system and widening its use.
Lists of appointments for a number of clinics are understood to have been lost as a result of the transfer last week, causing delays to clinical activity across the NHS trust’s services in North London. There were also difficulties reported with booking in new appointments and accessing patient records.
As well as The Royal Free Hospital in Camden, the NHS trust runs a range of other hospitals and clinics in North London, including Barnet Hospital and Edgware Community Hospital in Barnet, and Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield. The trust started upgrading and expanding its EPR system, which is designed to replace paper records, at the beginning of October.
-
The report marks the third and final chapter in OpenUK's investigation into the impact of open-source software on the UK economy as detailed in its State of Open: The UK 2021 paper. The organization is trying to encourage the adoption of open-source software in the energy sector ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.
-
If you want the members of your IT department to focus on the core applications that define, run, and improve your business, and they also have to manage your systems, and you have limited budgets to do it all, you have to learn to let go of something. There are only so many hours in a day, only so many days in a year, and only so many people to do the work. Something has to give, and you have to keep what brings the real value.
-
The Shape Of The IBM To Come [Ed: IBM-sponsored Timothy Prickett Morgan on state of IBM]
Big Blue is getting ready to spin off its managed services businesses, which represents about a third of its revenue stream and a big chunk of its employee base, into the separate company called Kyndryl and hopes to have this task done by the end of the year. Last week, IBM’s top brass had a virtual meeting with Wall Street to host its Investor Day, and IBM’s chief executive officer, Arvind Krishna, and the rest of the team unveiled a new segment and financial reporting structure that will be put into effect once the Kyndryl spinout is done.
At that time, IBM will no doubt do its financial reporting for the quarter and backcast the new way of talking about product lines and money into prior quarters, and if history is any guide, it will do this for all of 2020 as well as whatever bits of 2021 are done at the time. And everybody, including us, will set about to recast our IBM revenue models.
-
IBM has been sued for trade secret misappropriation by a Chinese company called Beijing Neu Cloud Oriental System Technology Co., Ltd, over "fraudulent and unfair business practices" that allegedly saw Big Blue encourage use of Neu Cloud's customer information by staffers at server-maker Inspur.
According to Neu Cloud's complaint [PDF], its parent company TeamSun had been a distributor and implementor of IBM POWER technology since 2010.
-
IBM has splashed yet more cash on cloud after confirming it plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies – the Maryland-based DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider.
-
This time, we have The Pine 64 announcing the PinePhone PRO, Firefox putting ads in the suggestions bar, and a study confirming that Android gathers a LOT of data on their users, on top of major Ubuntu and KDE releases.
