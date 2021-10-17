9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 17th, 2021

This week was all about Ubuntu 21.10, but we also saw some big announcements starting with the release of the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop enviornment and the launch of the PinePhone Pro Linux smartphone, and continuing with several great distro releases like the systemd-free Devuan GNU+Linux 4.0 and KaOS 2021.10. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 17th, 2021, below. Last but not least, this week I also managed to do some further optimization to the website so that it runs faster, and cleaned up the bottom part of the posts pages to make the comments section more accessible.

Today in Techrights

Free Software Review: Yoga Image Optimizer. Google Guetzli? WHY!?

Many programs that write JPEG files don’t do the best job at using the format efficiently. So, there are many suboptimal JPEGs floating around the internet, and many are up to 20-30% bigger than they need to be, because some programs do all sorts of ridiculous and unnecessary things when they write them, and also fail to use Huffman Coding correctly. Unfortunately, JPEG is a lossy compressed format (and not even a great one), and so like an MP3 file, if you re-encode it, even back into itself, you suffer further loss in quality. However, lossless optimization doesn’t do this. You may not get enormous improvements in file size, but it’s more like using a more aggressive dictionary search in a ZIP file. (As lossy compression schemes broadly have two parts. One that discards data that it considers perceptually irrelevant, and then another part that does lossless compression methods on what’s left.). I looked around to see if Debian had MozJPEG, but it didn’t. There was a open discussion about it, which is one of the bright sides of Debian. At least you know the discussions leading up to the decisions they make.