Linux 5.15-rc6
So here we are, slightly later on a Sunday than usual due to travel, but rc6 is out. I'd love to say that it's all looking average, but rc6 is actually bigger han rc5 was, and larger than normal for this time in the release cycle. It's not _enormously_ larger than normal, and it's not the largest rc6 we've had, but it's still slightly worrisome. By rc6 I really do expect things to have started calming down. I'm hoping it's just one of those random timing effects, with a couple of slightly bigger pulls having come in the last week, and we'll see the next week being extra quiet because rc6 got some of the stuff that would normally have hit rc7. It happens. But let's see how this goes. The 5.15 cycle over-all remains one of the smaller cycles (at least counting commits), so I wouldn't have expected this to be one that requires an extra rc, but that may be what ends up happening unless the upcoming week is really nice and calm. That said, nothing in here looks _particularly_ worrisome. It really smells like just random timing effects to me, with networking, GPU drivers, and ntfs3 all having had a somewhat active week. Other than that it all really looks fairly normal. Full details in the shortlog below. Please give it a whirl. And let's hope for a nice calm next week and a smaller rc7. Linus
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 654 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Photoshop
Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, as well as the ubiquitous the Portable Document Format (PDF). Their products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more. We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the fundamental issue regarding Adobe Creative Cloud is that Linux isn’t a supported platform. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.
6 Best Command Line Music Players for Linux in 2021
Linux terminal is used for performing administrative tasks without having any issues. However, many people don't know that we can play music through the command line. Linux provides different CLI music players by which users can play the audio files from the terminal. CLI music players are simple to use and consume lesser memory. This article briefs about the 6 best command line Music players for Linux in 2021.
Stable Kernels: 5.14.13, 5.10.74, 5.4.154, 4.19.212, 4.14.251, 4.9.287, and 4.4.289
I'm announcing the release of the 5.14.13 kernel. All users of the 5.14 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.14.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.14.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.74 Linux 5.4.154 Linux 4.19.212 Linux 4.14.251 Linux 4.9.287 Linux 4.4.289
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 45 min ago
16 hours 18 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 7 min ago
19 hours 13 min ago
20 hours 49 min ago
20 hours 58 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 39 min ago