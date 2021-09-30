Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 18th of October 2021 06:48:46 AM

So here we are, slightly later on a Sunday than usual due to travel, but rc6 is out. I'd love to say that it's all looking average, but rc6 is actually bigger han rc5 was, and larger than normal for this time in the release cycle. It's not _enormously_ larger than normal, and it's not the largest rc6 we've had, but it's still slightly worrisome. By rc6 I really do expect things to have started calming down. I'm hoping it's just one of those random timing effects, with a couple of slightly bigger pulls having come in the last week, and we'll see the next week being extra quiet because rc6 got some of the stuff that would normally have hit rc7. It happens. But let's see how this goes. The 5.15 cycle over-all remains one of the smaller cycles (at least counting commits), so I wouldn't have expected this to be one that requires an extra rc, but that may be what ends up happening unless the upcoming week is really nice and calm. That said, nothing in here looks _particularly_ worrisome. It really smells like just random timing effects to me, with networking, GPU drivers, and ntfs3 all having had a somewhat active week. Other than that it all really looks fairly normal. Full details in the shortlog below. Please give it a whirl. And let's hope for a nice calm next week and a smaller rc7. Linus