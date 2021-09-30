Games: Steam Play, Dota 2, and Free/Libre OpenTTD 12.0 Steam Play tool Luxtorpeda for running games in native Linux engines sees a major upgrade | GamingOnLinux Steam Play allows Linux gamers to use many different compatibility layers like Proton for running Windows games but Luxtorpeda instead makes games use an available native Linux game engine. It's a thoroughly clever and awesome project, as there's a number of games that just run better (regardless of the platform) on an up to date native game engine. Quite a few games are supported with it including: Arx Fatalis, Caesar 3, Chris Sawyer's Locomotion, multiple Doom games, Descent 1 / 2, Freespace 2, Ocean's Heart, PowerSlave, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Warzone 2100 and the list goes on. The new version 40 that's out now moves over to a more modern Steam Runtime (Soldier). The developer mentions that this "leads to better tooling with the newer starting point, less extra dependencies, and will be much more future proof".

Marci from the DOTA: Dragon's Blood anime will join Dota 2 later this year | GamingOnLinux Valve has announced that the next hero joining the ranks in Dota 2 will be Marci, the silent companion to Mirana from the DOTA: Dragon's Blood anime. It's not a big surprise as Marci ended up being quite the fan favourite. Not much is known about the Marci update, as the official post from Valve was short and to the point simple confirming Marci is coming along with an animation by Studio Mir. The only other thing we actually know is that Marci will drop into Dota 2 "this Fall".

OpenTTD 12.0 is out now improving multiplayer for fans of Transport Tycoon Deluxe | GamingOnLinux Based on Transport Tycoon Deluxe, the free and open source OpenTTD has release version 12.0 as the multiplayer update. The big thing with this new release is improved multiplayer and it's much less of a hassle to setup. You no longer need to mess with port-forwarding. The game now does pretty much everything for you. All you need to do now is setup a server, share a code and your friends can join in - nice.

Linux Tablets: What are Your Options? There are plenty of Linux-based laptops available. There are also mini-PCs preloaded with Linux. A few Linux-based smartphones are also present in the market. How about tablets? Are there some good Linux-based tablets? The answer is not straightforward. Many Linux-only system manufacturers focus on creating desktop computers. This is primarily due to the fact that the Linux experience on touch devices is no where close to what Android and iOS provide.