Annotator: Open-Source App for Linux to Easily Add Essential Annotations to Your Images
When it comes to image manipulation and editing, there are many tools available. However, options like GIMP are not necessarily the solution to everything.
Yes, GIMP offers plenty of features for beginners and advanced users, but it could be time-consuming to learn something and apply visual enhancements to any image you want.
Annotator is an impressive open-source tool that lets you do a lot of things in a couple of clicks.
Games: Steam Play, Dota 2, and Free/Libre OpenTTD 12.0
Linux Tablets: What are Your Options?
There are plenty of Linux-based laptops available. There are also mini-PCs preloaded with Linux. A few Linux-based smartphones are also present in the market. How about tablets? Are there some good Linux-based tablets? The answer is not straightforward. Many Linux-only system manufacturers focus on creating desktop computers. This is primarily due to the fact that the Linux experience on touch devices is no where close to what Android and iOS provide.
Results from the Survey about LibreOffice Calc
Earlier this year we run a survey on LibreOffice Calc. It was inspired by a similar questionnaire for LibreOffice Draw (see first and second blog post). The Calc survey was used to learn about how Calc is being used, what features are most important to users and where they expect to see the improvements to the software. The work was done by Maria Berg, thanks a lot for your contribution. This blog post shows some results in detail. You may also watch the recording of the presentation at the LibreOffice conference at http:// (link will be added later) In total 1797 people started the survey and 1229 completed all questions. Many thanks to everyone! We started with a couple of demographic questions that demonstrated the limits of online surveys: most participants were middle age (65% between 33 and 65 years old), technology-affine (60% use Linux as operating system), and power users (45% run the application every day). We advertised the survey on our blog and social media such as Twitter (you may also follow the design team), Reddit, and Facebook. And while LibreOffice has roughly 200 millions users, most of those who are following us are technology enthusiastic.
