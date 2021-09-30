Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 18th of October 2021 04:16:26 PM

Juno Computers sells a line of desktop and laptop computers that ship with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed, and this month the company updated its lineup with several new high performance models sporting 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake H” or AMD Ryzen 5000H processors.

They don’t come cheap, with starting prices ranging from $1,150 to $2,250. But the new laptops pack a lot of horsepower.

The most affordable, least powerful of the bunch is the Juno Nyx 15″ AMD V2, a 3.64 pound laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a 49 Wh battery, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and a selection of ports including HDMI, Ethernet, and USB Type-C and Type-A.