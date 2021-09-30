With last week's release of Ubuntu 21.10, here are some fresh benchmarks looking at the Linux gaming performance on this new release while testing both the GNOME Shell 40 default desktop to that of its KDE Plasma 5.22 based option. Both the X.Org and Wayland sessions for KDE and GNOME were benchmarked for seeing how the Linux gaming performance compares with the Radeon open-source GPU driver stack. In the past we've seen the GNOME Shell Wayland-based Linux gaming experience to be in very good shape and in some games performing even better than the X.Org based environment. With GNOME / Mutter continuing to mature as well as running the latest open-source Radeon drivers, now with the Ubuntu 21.10 release it's a good time to re-test the performance. Additionally, the KDE Plasma Wayland experience has matured a heck of a lot this year and is now in much better shape for day-to-day use so it's been also included for this comparison.

Juno’s Linux laptops now available with Intel Tiger Lake-H or AMD Ryzen 5000H Juno Computers sells a line of desktop and laptop computers that ship with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed, and this month the company updated its lineup with several new high performance models sporting 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake H” or AMD Ryzen 5000H processors. They don’t come cheap, with starting prices ranging from $1,150 to $2,250. But the new laptops pack a lot of horsepower. The most affordable, least powerful of the bunch is the Juno Nyx 15″ AMD V2, a 3.64 pound laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a 49 Wh battery, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and a selection of ports including HDMI, Ethernet, and USB Type-C and Type-A.