How To Install WordPress on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, WordPress is an open-source CMS (Content Management System) that allows you to create a website that is tailored to your specific requirements. With WordPress, you can create a blog, a company website, a portfolio, an online store, or anything else you can think of.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of WordPress cms on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Download & Install Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri - LinuxCapable
Ubuntu has officially released the Ubuntu 21.10 codenamed Impish Indri. This has seen the introduction of GNOME 40 as the default desktop, and sadly GNOME 41 did not make the final cut. The release also introduces Linux Kernel 5.13 among new applications and other back-end performance improvements.
Some of the other features.
How to Install Docker Engine on Debian 11 (Bullseye)
Docker is an open platform tool which provides container run time environment. With the help of docker, developers can build, ship and run their code as a container anywhere like on-prem or public cloud. Docker makes use of OS-level virtualization to spin up the containers. The host on which docker is installed and containers are spun are called as ‘Docker Engine’.
In this post, we will cover how to install Docker Engine (Community Edition) on Debian 11 (Bullseye) step by step.
How to Install GNOME 41 Desktop Unstable on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Many Debian 11 users know that Gnome 38 is the default version that ships with the codename Bullseye operating system. However, as much hype has been built around the new Gnome 41 desktop, many would be looking for an opportunity to install and test or permanently use the latest on offer from GNOME.
GNOME 41 introduces many changes from visual changes, new apps, and overhaul back-end changes to improve performance. Overall, it is vastly different from what previous GNOME versions have looked before.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the new GNOME 41 desktop from the unstable (sid) repository on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.
How to Install Odoo 15 on Ubuntu 20.04 - SpeedySense
In this article, we explain you how to install Odoo 15 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Follow 8 easy steps for install Odoo 15 on Ubuntu. Odoo 15 was released on Oct 06, 2021. It is very easy to install Odoo in Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.
Odoo is a most extensive open-source ERP that provides all business related application. Such as Accounting, CRM, Sales, Purchase, Project, Point of Sale, E-Commerce and many more. So Let’s start how to install and configure Odoo 14 in Ubuntu. Every year Odoo comes up with more new features and make platform more user-friendly.
How to Install Slack on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
Slack is one of the most popular collaboration communication platforms in the world. From it was initial launch in 2013, it has grown. It is now favored amongst development teams and corporations to integrate many services, run groups, meetings, etc. The way Slack works is to create channels for your teams, topics, customers, or co-workers. Slack also features voice and video calls, file sharing.
In the following tutorial, you will know how to install the Slack communication platform on Fedora 35.
How to Install and Configure Postgres 14 on Debian 11
In this guide we are going to install Postgresql 14 in Debian 11.
Postgresql is an open source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance. It was originally named POSTGRES, referring to its origins as a successor to the Ingres database developed at the University of California, Berkeley. PostgreSQL is used as the primary data store or data warehouse for many web, mobile, geospatial, and analytics applications. PostgreSQL can store structured and unstructured data in a single product.
How to Perform a Remote Linux Backup Using SSH
Secure Shell or SSH is responsible for successful network communication between two remote computers. For a Linux system administrator, this networking tool is the perfect solution for remote server/machine access over unsecured networks.
How to manage wireless connections using iwd on Linux
Iwd is the acronym of “iNet wireless daemon”. As the name suggests, it is a free and open source wireless management daemon written by Intel for Linux. It is designed to avoid the usage of external libraries it just relies on the functionalities integrated into the kernel. It can be used together with NetworkManager as a substitute for wpa_supplicant, or in standalone mode. In this tutorial we will explore the latter option.
Linux Uptime Command with Examples
The uptime command displays how long the system has been up (running) along with the current time, number of logged-in users, and the system load averages for the past 1, 5, and 15 minutes.
In this tutorial, we learn the Linux uptime command.
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu 21.10 Radeon Gaming With KDE Plasma vs. GNOME Shell + Wayland vs. X.Org
With last week's release of Ubuntu 21.10, here are some fresh benchmarks looking at the Linux gaming performance on this new release while testing both the GNOME Shell 40 default desktop to that of its KDE Plasma 5.22 based option. Both the X.Org and Wayland sessions for KDE and GNOME were benchmarked for seeing how the Linux gaming performance compares with the Radeon open-source GPU driver stack. In the past we've seen the GNOME Shell Wayland-based Linux gaming experience to be in very good shape and in some games performing even better than the X.Org based environment. With GNOME / Mutter continuing to mature as well as running the latest open-source Radeon drivers, now with the Ubuntu 21.10 release it's a good time to re-test the performance. Additionally, the KDE Plasma Wayland experience has matured a heck of a lot this year and is now in much better shape for day-to-day use so it's been also included for this comparison.
Juno’s Linux laptops now available with Intel Tiger Lake-H or AMD Ryzen 5000H
Juno Computers sells a line of desktop and laptop computers that ship with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed, and this month the company updated its lineup with several new high performance models sporting 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake H” or AMD Ryzen 5000H processors. They don’t come cheap, with starting prices ranging from $1,150 to $2,250. But the new laptops pack a lot of horsepower. The most affordable, least powerful of the bunch is the Juno Nyx 15″ AMD V2, a 3.64 pound laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a 49 Wh battery, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and a selection of ports including HDMI, Ethernet, and USB Type-C and Type-A.
Annotator: Open-Source App for Linux to Easily Add Essential Annotations to Your Images
When it comes to image manipulation and editing, there are many tools available. However, options like GIMP are not necessarily the solution to everything. Yes, GIMP offers plenty of features for beginners and advanced users, but it could be time-consuming to learn something and apply visual enhancements to any image you want. Annotator is an impressive open-source tool that lets you do a lot of things in a couple of clicks.
