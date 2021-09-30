In the Secure a cloud-native application on IBM Cloud for Financial Services code pattern, I showcase how to integrate IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Services in the Example Bank application to encrypt and secure data. To understand the process of integration, you must understand different terminologies such as bring your own key (BYOK), keep your own key (KYOK), key ceremony, database as a service (DBaaS) and envelope encryption. Although you can find information about these key concepts about the Hyper Protect Services scattered across the web, this blog post is my attempt to bring them together into one single point of reference.

Sensitive data should be stored encrypted in the cloud. However, the key that is used to encrypt and decrypt the data should also be protected. Setting up on-premises hardware security modules (HSMs) can sometimes be hard to manage if you’re not already familiar with it. An inexpensive solution is to use cloud-based storage, but that has its own challenges. In this approach, you can’t be sure that the data is secured as the key that is used to encrypt the data, also known as the data encryption key (DEK), is spread in multiple computers.

The solution that combines ease of use and cost effectiveness is to use a key management service (KMS) such as IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services (HPCS). HPCS provides access to a FIPS 140-2 Level 4 HSM that protects the customer master key and all other keys that are used to encrypt data at rest in IBM Cloud Object Storage, IBM Cloud Hyper Protect DBaaS, IBM Cloud Block Storage, and similar.