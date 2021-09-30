Security Leftovers
The Missouri Governor Doesn’t Understand Responsible Disclosure
The Missouri governor wants to prosecute the reporter who discovered a security vulnerability in a state’s website, and then reported it to the state.
Missouri governor vows criminal prosecution of reporter who found flaw in state website • Missouri Independent
The newspaper agreed to hold off publishing any story while the department fixed the problem and protected the private information of teachers around the state.
CISA, FBI, and NSA Release Joint Cybersecurity Advisory on Blackmatter Ransomware
CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the National Security Agency (NSA) have released joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA): BlackMatter Ransomware.
Since July 2021, malicious cyber actors have used BlackMatter ransomware to target multiple U.S. critical infrastructure entities, including a U.S. Food and Agriculture Sector organization. Using an analyzed sample of BlackMatter ransomware and information from trusted third parties, this CSA provides cyber actor tactics, techniques, and procedures and outlines mitigations to improve ransomware protection, detection, and response.
Microsoft called out as big malware hoster – thanks to OneDrive and Office 365 abuse [Ed: Microsoft Tim knows that nobody at Microsoft will ever be arrested for deliberate negligence and for serving malware]
Microsoft has been branded as "the world's best malware hoster for about a decade," thanks to abuse of the Office 365 and Live platform, as well as its slow response to reports by security researchers.
Infosec expert Kevin Beaumont, who worked at Microsoft as a senior threat intelligence analyst between June 2020 and April 2021, made the comments in response to a report by "cybersec professional" TheAnalyst.
TheAnalyst noted that a BazarLoader malware campaign was hosting its malware on Microsoft's OneDrive service. "Does Microsoft have any responsibility in this when they KNOWINGLY are hosting hundreds of files leading to this, now for over three days?" they asked.
Protecting and storing data for a mobile bank app
In the Secure a cloud-native application on IBM Cloud for Financial Services code pattern, I showcase how to integrate IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Services in the Example Bank application to encrypt and secure data. To understand the process of integration, you must understand different terminologies such as bring your own key (BYOK), keep your own key (KYOK), key ceremony, database as a service (DBaaS) and envelope encryption. Although you can find information about these key concepts about the Hyper Protect Services scattered across the web, this blog post is my attempt to bring them together into one single point of reference.
Sensitive data should be stored encrypted in the cloud. However, the key that is used to encrypt and decrypt the data should also be protected. Setting up on-premises hardware security modules (HSMs) can sometimes be hard to manage if you’re not already familiar with it. An inexpensive solution is to use cloud-based storage, but that has its own challenges. In this approach, you can’t be sure that the data is secured as the key that is used to encrypt the data, also known as the data encryption key (DEK), is spread in multiple computers.
The solution that combines ease of use and cost effectiveness is to use a key management service (KMS) such as IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services (HPCS). HPCS provides access to a FIPS 140-2 Level 4 HSM that protects the customer master key and all other keys that are used to encrypt data at rest in IBM Cloud Object Storage, IBM Cloud Hyper Protect DBaaS, IBM Cloud Block Storage, and similar.
Screencasts/Shows/Videos: KaOS 2021.10, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10, Late Night Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack
today's howtos
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" Begins Development
Canonical today formally opened the "Jammy" archive for development for what will be the next version of Ubuntu, 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish". Ubuntu 22.04 as the "Jammy Jellyfish" is due out in April as the next Long Term Support release. The archive is now open for development to begin and auto-syncing from Debian is beginning. Python 3.10 changes will begin to land in Ubuntu 22.04. Also another big change this cycle is OpenSSL 3.0. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is also planning to ship with PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.0, GNOME 42.0, and an assortment of other package updates ahead over the next half-year. It's great that they appear to jump from GNOME Shell 40 to 42 for this LTS cycle rather than aiming just for the recently released GNOME 41 components, thus returning them to the point of shipping the latest GNOME desktop components as of release time. Direct: Jammy Jellyfish is now open for development Also: Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 705
MyGNUHealth release 1.0.5 is out!
We are very happy to announce MyGNUHealth 1.0.5, the libre, privacy-oriented, Personal Health Record from GNU Health.
Tianfu Cup
iPhone 13 Pro, Windows, Chrome, Linux and others pwned at Tianfu Cup