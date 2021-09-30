Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 18th of October 2021 09:42:31 PM

Filed under

One of the best ways to keep your data secure is by only writing data to an encrypted hard drive. On a standard drive, it's possible to view data just by mounting the drive as if it were a thumb drive, and it's even possible to display and recover even deleted data with tools like Scalpel and Testdisk. But on an encrypted drive, data is unreadable without a decryption key (usually a passphrase you enter when mounting the drive.)

Encryption can be established when you install your OS, and some operating systems even make it possible to activate encryption any time after installation.

What do you do when you're selling a computer or replacing a drive that never got encrypted in the first place, though?

The next best thing to encrypting your data from the start is by erasing the data when you're finished with the drive.