With privacy and security being more important today than ever, it’s essential to know how best to protect yourself in this digital era.

Apart from avoiding the internet completely, you can regain a lot of your privacy and security by simply using the correct services. For every major service that exists today, there is a similarly functioning application that respects your privacy. Usually, the privacy-respecting applications aren’t as well known as their popular counterparts.

This article features a comprehensive guide about what digital services a person should use to maximize their privacy and security online. Read on to see our recommendations, and why we’ve chosen them.