The xargs command on Linux can make it easier to build and execute commands. If you want to run the same command for a group of files or users, xargs can often make that process easier. Here's a very simple example of xargs that creates or updates the update time on some files.

Jenkins is an open-source automation server that enables developers to build, test, and deploy software. Additionally, you can install it on various operating systems such as Linux, Windows, macOS, etc. This guide will show you the various options to set up and install Jenkins.

This tutorial explains how to install Tesseract on Linux using both the Debian apt packages manager and the git repositories for other Linux distributions. Tesseract is the free and probably the best OCR solution in the market. Since 2006 it has been sponsored by Google; previously, it was developed by Hewlett Packard in C and C++ between 1985 and 1998. The system can identify even handwriting; it can learn, increasing its accuracy, and is among the most developed and complete in the market. If properly trained, it can beat commercial competitors like ABBY; if you are looking for a serious solution for OCR, Tesseract is the most accurate one, but don’t expect massive solutions: it uses a core per process, which means an 8 core processor (hyperthreading accepted) will be able to process 8 or 16 images simultaneously. Tesseract is a great solution, but before thinking about it, you must know that the last Tesseract’s versions brought big improvements, some of which mean hard work. While training could last for hours or days, recent Tesseract’s versions training may be of days, weeks, or even months, especially if you are looking for a multilingual OCR solution.

Ice Drive is a cloud storage solution that has excellent Linux user support. If you’re not a fan of big cloud providers like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, or Dropbox, Ice Drive is a nice option. Here’s how to use Ice Drive on Linux.

We Were Here Together is a co-op first-person adventure puzzle game for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation. It was released in 2019. Unfortunately, however, there’s never been a Linux release. Thankfully, you can play this game on your Linux PC with a few tweaks.

Elite Dangerous is a space flight simulator game developed and published by Frontier Developments. In the game, the player takes control of the “Commander” and goes on exploration missions. Here’s how to play the game on Linux.

A USB is a handy appendage that offers numerous options in terms of customization and allocation. However, to harness its capabilities, one needs to know how it works. We often need to change a file system for improved adaptability to a system or erasing data for any given purpose. In times like this, we need formatting. However, it is seen as a tedious task many don’t want to stumble upon. So in this article, we guide you step by step as to how you can format your USB drive. This can be done with the terminal or the “Disks” software. So, without further ado, let’s jump into it. USB formatting is seen as a strenuous task for many users. In the case of windows, there are several things one needs to look out for. However, it is comparatively easier in Linux. So, worry not, after going through this article, you will surely be capable of formatting your drive without any issues whatsoever.

Today we are looking at how to install Naruto Mugen on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Doom is a series of PvE first-person shooters that originated in the 90s. The first game, titled “Doom” was an instant hit. The series has received numerous awards for being the best action game and having one of the best soundtracks.

With privacy and security being more important today than ever, it’s essential to know how best to protect yourself in this digital era. Apart from avoiding the internet completely, you can regain a lot of your privacy and security by simply using the correct services. For every major service that exists today, there is a similarly functioning application that respects your privacy. Usually, the privacy-respecting applications aren’t as well known as their popular counterparts. This article features a comprehensive guide about what digital services a person should use to maximize their privacy and security online. Read on to see our recommendations, and why we’ve chosen them.

I have this desire to do as much as possible to ensure that devices on my local network do not require the Internet to function. Obviously, it isn’t ideal to be cut off from the World Wide Web but I want to ensure minimal disruption. One such disruption I had recently are some Tasmota dimmer switches that became sluggish and unresponsive when they lost access to Network Time Protocal services on the Internet. Adding a local NTP server is another step in limiting my need for Internet services.

Hello and welcome to Episode 436 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short-topics episode, the hosts discuss an ARDC grant for high school STEM students, a pair of intrepid amateur radio hobbyists, state-sponsored ARCs in Africa, Ubuntu 21.10, Sysmon for Linux and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.

When you first switch to Linux it can be hard to out what alternatives you should look into for the apps that you want to run so today we're going to look at exactly that

The pros and cons of tiling window managers, and how we nearly use them. Plus your feedback about Flatpak, Firefox as a Snap, a web-based image editor, starting a FOSS career, and why we have a Telegram group instead of IRC or Matrix.

This Halloween comes a film so terrifying that you will swear it's just an urban legend. You think nothing bad can ever happen to you. After all, you run Linux! But what did you install on that Linux machine? And what does it want from you?

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" Begins Development Canonical today formally opened the "Jammy" archive for development for what will be the next version of Ubuntu, 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish". Ubuntu 22.04 as the "Jammy Jellyfish" is due out in April as the next Long Term Support release. The archive is now open for development to begin and auto-syncing from Debian is beginning. Python 3.10 changes will begin to land in Ubuntu 22.04. Also another big change this cycle is OpenSSL 3.0. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is also planning to ship with PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.0, GNOME 42.0, and an assortment of other package updates ahead over the next half-year. It's great that they appear to jump from GNOME Shell 40 to 42 for this LTS cycle rather than aiming just for the recently released GNOME 41 components, thus returning them to the point of shipping the latest GNOME desktop components as of release time. Direct: Jammy Jellyfish is now open for development Also: Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 705