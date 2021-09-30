Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 25 October 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 25 October at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Libera.chat). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.
Real-time Analytics News for Week Ending October 16 - RTInsights
In this week’s real-time analytics news: Red Hat announced updates in its portfolio of tools and programs for building applications on Red Hat OpenShift, and more.
Keeping pace with news and developments in the real-time analytics market can be a daunting task. We want to help by providing a summary of some of the items our staff came across each week. Here are some of the news items from this week:
Red Hat announced a series of updates in its portfolio of developer tools and programs for developers building applications on Red Hat OpenShift. The updates were to Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines, Red Hat OpenShift GitOps, and the Red Hat build of Quarkus. Additionally, Red Hat expanded the roster of training resources available on Kube By Example.
What I learned about Kubernetes and Knative Serverless
If you happened to miss this year’s Kubernetes Summer Camp, there’s some good news! The sessions were recorded and are available for on-demand viewing. Along with those, you’ll also get access to a variety of downloadable content, including a free O’Reilly e-book.
Awards roll call: August to October 2021 [Ed: Those accolades and fake rewards/awards can easily be bought; they let you game the system for money]
From workplace accolades to product wins, we are proud to be able to highlight some aspects of our company and the recognition they’ve received in the past few months.
We recently published our DEI Statement, which declares our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion—not just for our associates, but for our partners, customers and open source contributors.
Our culture is rooted in transparency, collaboration, and inclusion—open source principles that continue to drive our company forward. We see the following awards as a recognition of our open source-driven innovation, where the best ideas can come from anywhere and anyone.
Screencasts/Shows/Videos: KaOS 2021.10, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10, Late Night Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack
today's howtos
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" Begins Development
Canonical today formally opened the "Jammy" archive for development for what will be the next version of Ubuntu, 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish". Ubuntu 22.04 as the "Jammy Jellyfish" is due out in April as the next Long Term Support release. The archive is now open for development to begin and auto-syncing from Debian is beginning. Python 3.10 changes will begin to land in Ubuntu 22.04. Also another big change this cycle is OpenSSL 3.0. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is also planning to ship with PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.0, GNOME 42.0, and an assortment of other package updates ahead over the next half-year. It's great that they appear to jump from GNOME Shell 40 to 42 for this LTS cycle rather than aiming just for the recently released GNOME 41 components, thus returning them to the point of shipping the latest GNOME desktop components as of release time. Direct: Jammy Jellyfish is now open for development Also: Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 705
MyGNUHealth release 1.0.5 is out!
We are very happy to announce MyGNUHealth 1.0.5, the libre, privacy-oriented, Personal Health Record from GNU Health.
