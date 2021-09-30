Mozilla Firefox: Spyware, Password Loggers, and Performance Monitoring
This Week in Glean: Designing a telemetry collection with Glean
(“This Week in Glean” is a series of blog posts that the Glean Team at Mozilla is using to try to communicate better about our work. They could be release notes, documentation, hopes, dreams, or whatever: so long as it is inspired by Glean.) All “This Week in Glean” blog posts are listed in the TWiG index).
Whenever I get a chance to write about Glean, I am usually writing about some aspects of working on Glean. This time around I’m going to turn that on its head by sharing my experience working with Glean as a consumer with metrics to collect, specifically in regards to designing a Nimbus health metrics collection. This post is about sharing what I learned from the experience and what I found to be the most important considerations when designing a telemetry collection.
I’ve been helping develop Nimbus, Mozilla’s new experimentation platform, for a while now. It is one of many cross-platform tools written in Rust and it exists as part of the Mozilla Application Services collection of components. With Nimbus being used in more and more products we have a need to monitor its “health”, or how well it is performing in the wild. I took on this task of determining what we would need to measure and designing the telemetry and visualizations because I was interested in experiencing Glean from a consumer’s perspective.
Firefox Add-on Reviews: How to choose the right password manager browser extension
All good password managers should, of course, effectively secure passwords; and they all basically do the same thing—you create a single, easy-to-remember master password to access your labyrinth of complex logins. Password managers not only spare you the hassle of remembering a maze of logins; they can also offer suggestions to help make your passwords even stronger. Fortunately there’s no shortage of capable password protectors out there. But with so many options, how to choose the one that’ll work best for you?
Here are some of our favorite password managers. They all offer excellent password protection, but with distinct areas of strength.
Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (September 2021)
In September there were 174 alerts generated, resulting in 23 regression bugs being filed on average 6.4 days after the regressing change landed.
Welcome to the September 2021 edition of the performance sheriffing newsletter. Here you’ll find the usual summary of our sheriffing efficiency metrics. If you’re interested (and if you have access) you can view the full dashboard.
Screencasts/Shows/Videos: KaOS 2021.10, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10, Late Night Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack
today's howtos
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" Begins Development
Canonical today formally opened the "Jammy" archive for development for what will be the next version of Ubuntu, 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish". Ubuntu 22.04 as the "Jammy Jellyfish" is due out in April as the next Long Term Support release. The archive is now open for development to begin and auto-syncing from Debian is beginning. Python 3.10 changes will begin to land in Ubuntu 22.04. Also another big change this cycle is OpenSSL 3.0. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is also planning to ship with PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.0, GNOME 42.0, and an assortment of other package updates ahead over the next half-year. It's great that they appear to jump from GNOME Shell 40 to 42 for this LTS cycle rather than aiming just for the recently released GNOME 41 components, thus returning them to the point of shipping the latest GNOME desktop components as of release time. Direct: Jammy Jellyfish is now open for development Also: Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 705
MyGNUHealth release 1.0.5 is out!
We are very happy to announce MyGNUHealth 1.0.5, the libre, privacy-oriented, Personal Health Record from GNU Health.
