Best Linux distro for power users in 2021
The Linux power user is a celebrated breed, and one that does not simply burst fully-formed from the earth. All newbies must toil long and hard with their Linux installations before they can describe themselves as one.
At the very least, the power user will have a great degree of skill concerning all things Linux, whether it's the kernel, Bash or package management systems – and they won’t be afraid to get their hands dirty in the name of configuring the system.
It seems, in many ways, that power users are a dying breed. Almost all modern Linux distributions require little effort to get up and running, or to install new software or configure basic functionality. By definition, no power user will want to run any of these distros. This is why, despite their popularity, the likes of Ubuntu and Mint are not featured here.
On the other hand, control and flexibility are the hallmark of any distro meant for power users. The ones in this feature are user-driven, not guided. This gives them much greater adaptability, as well as allowing them to perform a diverse range of tasks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 351 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free Software and More
Programming Leftovers
Mozilla Firefox: Spyware, Password Loggers, and Performance Monitoring
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 57 sec ago
8 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago