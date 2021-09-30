today's howtos
-
The desktop is the first thing that greets the user when they login to their computer. It’s the reference point for all your navigation. Speaking of which, navigation can be made much easier through shortcuts. Most users prefer to put shortcuts to various applications on the desktop to launch applications quickly. This way, they don’t have to go looking for them in their corresponding directories.
On Windows, many application installers prompt the user to add a shortcut to the application on the desktop. If the user didn’t accept the option, the shortcut could be created simply by navigating the application’s .exe file, right-clicking on it, selecting Send To, and then Desktop (create shortcut). However, executing the same thing on Linux is slightly more complicated.
Most of the popular Linux desktop environments like KDE Plasma, XFCE, and Cinnamon also allow users to add their favorite application shortcuts on their desktop. On the other hand, GNOME (Ubuntu’s desktop) does not provide this option by default. Fortunately, Canonical ships an extension with Ubuntu out-of-the-box, which allows the user to add desktop shortcuts.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Synfig Studio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Synfig Studio is a free and open-source 2D animation software, designed as a powerful industrial-strength solution for creating film-quality animation using vector and bitmap artwork. Synfig Studio is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Synfig Studio open-source 2D animation software on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to upgrade Ubuntu 21.04 to Ubuntu 21.10. For those of you who didn’t know, Ubuntu 21.10 is a non-LTS release, which means it will be supported for 9 months only, until July 2022. If you prefer stability over bleeding edge, then stick with Ubuntu 20.04. But if you want to experience the latest and greatest software, you can follow this tutorial to upgrade.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step upgrading from Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) to Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri).
-
The file systems used in Linux are its primary distinction from other operating system environments. At a glance, we have Ext2 (second extended), Ext3 (third extended), and Ext4 (fourth extended) file systems.
The implementation of the Ext2 file system overcame the limitations posed by Ext; the original Linux file system. Ext2 does not support any journaling feature, has 16GB to 2TB maximum individual file size, and 2TB to 32TB being its overall file system size.
Ext3 file system availability and support are from Linux Kernel 2.4.15 to earlier versions. It accommodates the journaling feature; absent on Ext2. It also has 16GB to 2TB maximum individual file size and 2TB to 32TB overall file system size.
-
Disk space is used to refer to the computer space amount on the hard drive, floppy, USB, etc, and is usually measured in large units like kilobytes, megabytes. We can also simply say that disk space is the maximum amount of data that a disk is capable of holding and any type of media that can hold some data have disk capacity.
As we save data to a disk, the disk usage increases day by day and it is important to monitor that data so our disk capacity or disk space doesn’t reach its limit. We can monitor data on any device including computers, mobiles, laptops as well as Linux servers. Suppose you have a 200GB hard disk and you are going to install PubG game on your computer which requires at least 30GB of free space on your hard drive. In this case, first, you are going to check the disk space and make sure that 30GB is available to download and install the pubg game.
In this article, all the necessary steps will be taken to teach you how to check disk space in Ubuntu 20.04 with two methods which are graphical user interface (GUI) and also via command line/ terminal.
-
An operating system user that is still a learner in the OS world can never escape the challenges the current elite users have overcome. The user impact of such challenges depends on the operating system flavor or distribution you are under.
For Linux users, you might think you are facing an impossible challenge only to realize that there are multiple valid solutions for every single OS problem faced.
-
Ubuntu comes with ufw (uncomplicated firewall) installed by default. This is a frontend for iptables/nftables, the built-in Linux firewall, and is meant to make firewall management a bit easier.
-
Linux Malware Detect (LMD), also known as Maldet, is a malware scanner for Linux released under the GNU GPLv2 license. Maldet is quite popular amongst sysadmins and website devs due to its focus on the detection of PHP backdoors, dark mailers, and many other malicious files that can be uploaded on a compromised website using threat data from network edge intrusion detection systems to extract malware that is actively being used in attacks and generates signatures for detection.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and use Maldet on AlmaLinux 8.
-
Asterisk is a popular open-source PBX framework for VoIP gateway development. It is an online telephone solution used by individuals, small and large businesses, enterprises, and various governments.
Asterisk uses a VoIP protocol to make calls over the internet using the TCP/IP instead of the traditional land telephone line. Its features include voicemail, music on hold, conference calling, call queuing, call recording, interactive voice response, SMS messaging, automatic call distribution, and more. Asterisk can be installed on multiple operating systems, including Linux, NetBSD, macOS, and Solaris, among others.
-
GNOME 40 introduces many changes from visual changes, new apps and overhaul back-end changes to improve performance. Overall, it is vastly different from what previous Gnome versions have looked before.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the new GNOME 40 on your Ubuntu desktop.
-
It is every developer’s desire to deploy secure web applications which are safe from threats. On most occasions, this is effortless said than done. The frequency of websites being hacked keeps rising as hackers continue to exploit all attack vectors at their disposal.
WebApp security can be a huge challenge especially with the prevalence of malicious tools such as rootkits, scanners, bots, and other malware. Although getting breached may seem a matter of when if not if, it is prudent to implement some decent security measures to safeguard your web applications.
-
Ever since Mozilla dumped Rust, it has gained even more prominence and popularity. Don’t just take my words for it. Rust is going to be included in the Linux kernel, only the second programming language after C.
-
By default, Fedora does not come with Snap or Snap Store installed as this is a feature that was built by developed by Canonical as a faster and easier way to get the latest versions of software installed on Ubuntu systems, and Snap packages are installed from a central SNAP server operated by Canonical.
Snap can be installed and, for the most part, work with most packages on Fedora-based systems that are currently actively supported. There are a few conflicts with specific packages. The issue with Snaps VS DNF package manager is that Snaps are self-contained, which results in an increased .snap due to having all its dependencies included along with various degrees of slight performance degradation compared to a natively installed application. In contrast, DNF is much lighter than its snap counterpart because it doesn’t need to bundle dependencies.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Snapcraft and have the ability to use this feature going forward in Fedora 35.
-
Telegram is a popular free cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging system. Telegram is famous for providing end-to-end encrypted video calling, VoIP, file sharing, amongst many other features. One of the main attractions of Telegram, it is unique in having no ties or shared interests with the big social media giants such as Facebook or Twitter. The application is also cross-platform, with app versions available for most operating systems for desktops and mobile/tablet devices.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Telegram client on Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
First, there is no fsck command for ZFS, which Linux and Unix use for file system repair. However, ZFS comes with a scrub option. This subcommand is a root-initiated dynamic consistency check. It runs in the background on a mounted live filesystem. Hence, we use the zpool scrub command for ZFS storage and test file system integrity. Let us see how to check ZFS File system storage pool on Linux, FreeBSD or Unix-like systems using the command-line option.
-
I am using /sbin/iptables -L -v -n | more command. However, I am unable to list NAT rules. How do I use the iptables command to view or list NAT rules stored in NAT tables? How do I see all the rules in NAT tables under CentOS / RHEL / Debian / Ubuntu Linux based server?
/sbin/iptables command for IPv4 packet filtering and NAT. Network address translation (NAT) imodifyies IP address information in IP packet headers while in transit across a routing device.
-
YOURLS (Your Own URL Shortener) is an open source URL shortening and data analytics application.
We will cover the process of installing YOURLS on a CentOS 8 server.
-
In this guide we are going to learn how to install docker on Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Docker is an open source containerization platform. It enables developers to package applications into containers—standardized executable components combining application source code with the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run that code in any environment.
Docker is a set of platform as a service products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries and configuration files; they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
-
Pip is a package-management system written in Python used to install and manage software packages. It is a package management system that simplifies installation and management of software packages written in Python such as those found in the Python Package Index (PyPI). Pip is not installed by default on Debian 11.
In this guide we will learn how to install Python Pip on Debian 11 using the apt package manager.
-
As a new Linux user, you may always face confusion regarding the difference between su command and su – command.
This article will help you to understand the difference between “su” and “su -“ in Linux.
-
Jenkins uses plugins extensively. Most Jenkins features are all implemented as plugins. Jenkins plugins provide features to support building, deploying, and automating any project. Believe it or not, but there are over 1800+ community-contributed Jenkins plugins available. This guide will show you how to manage Jenkins plugins.
Jenkins plugins are Java Archive (JAR) files with either an .hpi or .jpi extension. The jpi plugin gets precedence over the hpi plugin in case both are present.
-
To manage all network activities you should have detailed knowledge about how to check network load, bandwidth usage, active connections, connections sockets, and how much bandwidth is used by processes on your Linux system.
In this article, we will discuss 19 useful commands that help monitor your network activity on Linux. The commands are executed on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. We will also show how to install these command-line tools or utilities in Ubuntu / Debian systems.
-
This article explains how to transition a typical container setup from Raspberry Pi OS to Fedora Linux at the example of the Traefik reverse-proxy. We start with an already setup Fedora Linux to keep this one to the point, which is getting to know fundamental differences and options when first touching down on Fedora Linux and podman.
-
Want to know where Docker images, containers and volumes are located?
In a typical Linux environment, you can find the Docker image and container data in:
/var/lib/docker/
If your server is running out of space, you should definitely take a look into this directory.
Primarily, all Docker related entities are located at /var/lib/docker. But let us look into it more specifically, with the Alpine image and container as a hands-on example.
Note: Please note that this information is for educational purpose only. Manipulating with host system Docker directories/files are never actually recommended. The docker and docker-compose commands should be the preferred method always. Physically located Docker directories/files should be accessed or manipulated only as a last resort during emergency situations.
Games: Half-Life 2, Counter-Strike (CS), and Much More
-
Valve has put up a Beta for Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One and Half-Life 2: Episode Two as they prepare more of their own games ready for the Steam Deck.
We don't know yet all the exact details, as this update hasn't even been announced by Valve yet but the Betas are up and you can try them out right now. However, we do know for sure they now have DXVK Native which is the port of DXVK to Linux which allows it to be used natively without Wine. This changes the game to use Vulkan, instead of OpenGL, if you launch it with "-vulkan" in the launch options.
-
Linux distributions have been gaining massive popularity over the years, becoming more and more suited for daily tasks. Improvements in design and GUI and embedded compatibility with a wide variety of apps have made Linux suitable for casual users.
Aside from daily work-related tasks, Linux distributions are now optimized for gaming, offering support for many popular gaming titles available on Steam. One of the most popular gaming titles on Steam is Counter-Strike (CS), a collection of multiplayer first-person shooters.
The gameplay follows standard Search-and-Destroy rules. The Terrorists are tasked with perpetrating acts of terror such as bombing and taking hostages(depending on game mode), whereas the Counterterrorist try to stop the terrorists, either by defusing the bomb, rescuing hostages or by eliminating all terrorists.
-
The first game from indie developers Aruma Studios, a husband and wife duo from Spain that follows the protagonist Sarah trying to figure out her past.
The story takes place in the present day, when Sarah is found lying in the road leading to the town of Antiquonia. After recovering, she is diagnosed with amnesia and must stay in the town to learn about her past. She will soon discover that the internet is not welcome in this town, a detail that will prove difficult as she begins to unravel the mystery of her past.
-
Code Three Fifty One are currently working on Project Haven, an impressive looking turn-based tactics game where you command the Steel Dragons, a mercenary outfit fighting for survival in the harsh, urban near-future that is Haven City. Seems to be one we missed during Gamescom this year as we had no idea they planned Linux support at the time.
-
Proton Experimental continues to see rapid development to give us more great fixes to run Windows games under Linux. If you wish to know more about Steam Play and Proton do check out our dedicated section.
Valve updated it once again on October 18 to bring more improvements. Hot on the heels of VKD3D-Proton version 2.5 releasing, which came with plenty of DirectX Raytracing upgrades, this version is now included in Proton Experimental making it real easy to test it out.
Other improvements in this release include fixing the Atomic Shop and random crashes in Fallout 76, multiplayer is fixed for RaceRoom, flickering in the Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord launcher was fixed and the Windows version of Game Dev Tycoon is noted as being playable (it has a Linux version too).
-
As the launch window of the Steam Deck approaches, Valve has finally decided to touch upon the hot topic of compatibility with the Steam Deck Verified initiative. Basically, they will show in the new SteamOS interface whether or not titles work as expected on the Steam Deck, using a rating system.
-
With the introduction of Steam Deck, the future of gaming in Linux is more promising than ever.
The presence of Steam Deck has already made it possible to bring in anti-cheat engine support to Linux. If you did not know, Steam Deck is powered by the upcoming new SteamOS (based on Arch Linux).
And, now, to make things better, Valve has announced to introduce new compatibility badges to showcase games on Steam that should work with Steam Deck powered by SteamOS.
-
Volcanoids is such a fantastic idea for a survival game. You build a base inside a big moving drill, that you continually upgrade and extend and now you can enhance it in many new ways with Steam Workshop support.
Not played it before? Volcanoids sets you up on an island that sees frequent volcanic eruptions, which are being triggered by strange mechanical bots. It's up to you to build, defend and explore while keeping an eye on the volcano for when you need to quickly dive deep underground in your big drillship.
-
Paradox continues to tweak their space sci-fi strategy game Stellaris with another free upgrade coming. Update 3.2 continues the work of their newer Custodian Team. This is the team that focuses entirely on free content, with other teams working on DLC.
For the 3.2 update (that has no date yet) there's going to be new content and features, some of which was cut from the 3.1 update. While there's no date, they are aiming for around three months between free updates now.
-
After your next futuristic point and click adventure? Check out The Sundew which is out now along with native Linux support.
