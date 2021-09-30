Release candidate: Godot 3.4 RC 1

The upcoming Godot 3.4 release will provide a number of new features which have been backported from the 4.0 development branch (see our release policy for details on the various Godot versions). With this first Release Candidate, we completely freezes feature development, and comes after a long series of beta builds to fix a number of bugs reported against previous builds (as well as against previous stable branches). If you already reviewed the changelog for beta 6, you can skip right to the differences between beta 6 and RC 1. Notable changes are in-editor class reference translations (so far Chinese (Simplified), Spanish, and some French), some new rendering features (high quality glow mode, 3D point light attenuation option), and a number of C# marshalling fixes.

GitUI: A Blazing Fast Terminal Client for Git Written in Rust

The basic Git commands are good enough for the usual clone, add, commit push. But if you are working on a large project with multiple contributors, you may need to visualize things. A GUI tool gives a better view on the diff, stash and blame. But then, if you are a terminal dweller, who wants the comfort of GUI with Git, I have got a good tool for you. It is called GitUI and it provides user experience and comfort similar to a git GUI but right in your terminal. It is portable, fast, free and open source.

KDE Plasma 5.23 Gets First Point Release, Plasma Wayland Sees More Improvements

Last week on October 14th, the KDE Project celebrated its 25th anniversary with the launch of the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment series, a major update that introduced numerous new features and improvements. Now, the first point release is already here, addressing several issues with the Plasma Wayland session like a crash that occurred immediately after login when using the Right Alt never chooses 3rd level advanced keyboard setting.