Disk space is used to refer to the computer space amount on the hard drive, floppy, USB, etc, and is usually measured in large units like kilobytes, megabytes. We can also simply say that disk space is the maximum amount of data that a disk is capable of holding and any type of media that can hold some data have disk capacity. As we save data to a disk, the disk usage increases day by day and it is important to monitor that data so our disk capacity or disk space doesn’t reach its limit. We can monitor data on any device including computers, mobiles, laptops as well as Linux servers. Suppose you have a 200GB hard disk and you are going to install PubG game on your computer which requires at least 30GB of free space on your hard drive. In this case, first, you are going to check the disk space and make sure that 30GB is available to download and install the pubg game. In this article, all the necessary steps will be taken to teach you how to check disk space in Ubuntu 20.04 with two methods which are graphical user interface (GUI) and also via command line/ terminal.