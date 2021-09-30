Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 19th of October 2021 03:47:29 PM

The basic Git commands are good enough for the usual clone, add, commit push.

But if you are working on a large project with multiple contributors, you may need to visualize things. A GUI tool gives a better view on the diff, stash and blame.

But then, if you are a terminal dweller, who wants the comfort of GUI with Git, I have got a good tool for you.

It is called GitUI and it provides user experience and comfort similar to a git GUI but right in your terminal. It is portable, fast, free and open source.