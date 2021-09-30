Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 19th of October 2021 03:49:01 PM

The upcoming Godot 3.4 release will provide a number of new features which have been backported from the 4.0 development branch (see our release policy for details on the various Godot versions). With this first Release Candidate, we completely freezes feature development, and comes after a long series of beta builds to fix a number of bugs reported against previous builds (as well as against previous stable branches).

If you already reviewed the changelog for beta 6, you can skip right to the differences between beta 6 and RC 1. Notable changes are in-editor class reference translations (so far Chinese (Simplified), Spanish, and some French), some new rendering features (high quality glow mode, 3D point light attenuation option), and a number of C# marshalling fixes.