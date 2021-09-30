IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Why IT automation training is a smart way to boost your career
However, the benefits of Red Hat Training and Certification also apply to individuals. Many IT professionals seek automation training on their own and find that it enhances their value to their company and their personal marketability. Take, for example, Christian Sandrini, an IT professional who was named the 2021 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year. He has earned nearly a dozen Red Hat certifications, including the Red Hat Certified Specialist in Ansible Best Practices and the Red Hat Certified Specialist in Ansible Automation Platform.
Deploy a Java application using Helm, Part 1
To deploy enterprise Java applications with Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) servers to Red Hat OpenShift, developers have usually needed to learn how to use OpenShift templates or Operators to specify Kubernetes and OpenShift resources such as build config, deployment, volume, environment variables, and application image. This article, the first of a two-part series, explains a simpler way to deploy an enterprise Java application to OpenShift using Helm charts, and how to connect the application to a PostgreSQL database.
IT hiring: 5 signs of a continuous learner | The Enterprisers Project
Deep into the digital transformation age, IT leaders recognize that change is the one constant. As a result, their hiring needs have shifted from seeking out those employees who are highly skilled in a single area to pursuing professionals who are capable of acquiring new aptitudes on an ongoing basis. Continuous learning is the name of the game.
“The pace of digital innovation across industries was already rapid, but COVID accelerated change,” says Charley Betzig, managing director, IT executive recruiting firm Heller Search Associates. “It is more important than ever to have continuous learners in positions of leadership. Companies need IT leaders who not only are on top of the most modern technology but are curious and creative around how those technologies can influence current business models or even create new ones.”
5 ways leaders can fight team burnout
Despite the uncertainty around COVID-19, the shift to remote work was, for many employees, a welcome departure from the in-office routine. However, as weeks turned into months, and months into a year, the downsides of remote work became clear for some people.
One example is the difficulty of delineating work from home life. With 24/7 connectivity and no commute, it can be challenging to separate the two. Many people find themselves working late into the evening and on weekends. Add in reduced staff and increased workloads, and burnout quickly becomes a reality: A Deloitte survey found that 77 percent of workers have experienced burnout.
MontaVista MVShield Support Now Available for Rocky Linux Baselines
MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced the immediate availability of MVShield support services for Rocky Linux. The Rocky Linux project was founded in late 2020, gathering immediate momentum since its inception with continued robust adoption during 2021.
Android Leftovers
SoftMaker FreeOffice 2021 is Now Available to Download
As with previous versions of this free (but not open source) alternative to Microsoft Office, the full suite of apps is available across Windows, macOS, and Linux with no feature limitations or patchy coverage. While SoftMaker says this is a “completely revised version” that is “seamlessly compatible with Microsoft Office” file formats, both new and old, it’s hard to know what’s new in FreeOffice 2021 specifically as there’s no official change-log detailing the changes between this and the previous FreeOffice release.
KDE Plasma 5.23.1, Bugfix Release for October
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.23.1. Plasma 5.23 was released in October 2021 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include...
