  • Why IT automation training is a smart way to boost your career

    However, the benefits of Red Hat Training and Certification also apply to individuals. Many IT professionals seek automation training on their own and find that it enhances their value to their company and their personal marketability. Take, for example, Christian Sandrini, an IT professional who was named the 2021 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year. He has earned nearly a dozen Red Hat certifications, including the Red Hat Certified Specialist in Ansible Best Practices and the Red Hat Certified Specialist in Ansible Automation Platform.

  • Deploy a Java application using Helm, Part 1

    To deploy enterprise Java applications with Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) servers to Red Hat OpenShift, developers have usually needed to learn how to use OpenShift templates or Operators to specify Kubernetes and OpenShift resources such as build config, deployment, volume, environment variables, and application image. This article, the first of a two-part series, explains a simpler way to deploy an enterprise Java application to OpenShift using Helm charts, and how to connect the application to a PostgreSQL database.

  • IT hiring: 5 signs of a continuous learner | The Enterprisers Project

    Deep into the digital transformation age, IT leaders recognize that change is the one constant. As a result, their hiring needs have shifted from seeking out those employees who are highly skilled in a single area to pursuing professionals who are capable of acquiring new aptitudes on an ongoing basis. Continuous learning is the name of the game.

    “The pace of digital innovation across industries was already rapid, but COVID accelerated change,” says Charley Betzig, managing director, IT executive recruiting firm Heller Search Associates. “It is more important than ever to have continuous learners in positions of leadership. Companies need IT leaders who not only are on top of the most modern technology but are curious and creative around how those technologies can influence current business models or even create new ones.”

  • 5 ways leaders can fight team burnout

    Despite the uncertainty around COVID-19, the shift to remote work was, for many employees, a welcome departure from the in-office routine. However, as weeks turned into months, and months into a year, the downsides of remote work became clear for some people.

    One example is the difficulty of delineating work from home life. With 24/7 connectivity and no commute, it can be challenging to separate the two. Many people find themselves working late into the evening and on weekends. Add in reduced staff and increased workloads, and burnout quickly becomes a reality: A Deloitte survey found that 77 percent of workers have experienced burnout.

  • MontaVista MVShield Support Now Available for Rocky Linux Baselines

    MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced the immediate availability of MVShield support services for Rocky Linux. The Rocky Linux project was founded in late 2020, gathering immediate momentum since its inception with continued robust adoption during 2021.

SoftMaker FreeOffice 2021 is Now Available to Download

As with previous versions of this free (but not open source) alternative to Microsoft Office, the full suite of apps is available across Windows, macOS, and Linux with no feature limitations or patchy coverage. While SoftMaker says this is a “completely revised version” that is “seamlessly compatible with Microsoft Office” file formats, both new and old, it’s hard to know what’s new in FreeOffice 2021 specifically as there’s no official change-log detailing the changes between this and the previous FreeOffice release. Read more

KDE Plasma 5.23.1, Bugfix Release for October

Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.23.1. Plasma 5.23 was released in October 2021 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include... Read more

today's leftovers

  • Early Progress Made On Porting Radeon Vulkan Driver To BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS - Phoronix

    After successfully getting Mesa's software-based Lavapipe Vulkan implementation building on Haiku last month along with related Mesa code for headless support, a developer independent of AMD has started work on porting the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" to Haiku. Haiku developer "X512" has been spending the past number of weeks so far trying to get the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver stack working on this BeOS-inspired platform. This would be the first major Vulkan driver working for Haiku though there is also interest in getting the open-source Intel Vulkan driver working there too.

  • Machine Learning: Esperanto coaxes 1092 RISC-V Processors to Dance on the Head of a Pin, er Chip

    Based on its analyses, Esperanto claims that the ET-SoC-1 ML inference engine achieves 123X better performance per watt on the MLPerf Deep Learning Recommendation Model benchmark compared to an Intel Xeon Platinum 8380H processor and 25.7X better performance per watt on the ResNet 50 benchmark compared to an Intel Xeon Platinum 9282.

  • Linux 5.14.9 starts to land in Debian Backports for Debian 11 “Bullseye”. – BaronHK's Rants

    Linux 5.14.9 has started to land in Debian Backports for Debian 11 “Bullseye”. Right now, the only kernel image available is “unsigned”, and there are no new device firmware packages yet. The difference between “signed” and “unsigned” kernels, is that unsigned ones aren’t signed by Microsoft for Security Theater Boot, and so they won’t work if you don’t have it turned on. Since I don’t have Security Theater Boot turned on, I went ahead and pulled all of the Intel, Free, and Non-Free Linux firmware packages out of Debian Testing (as well as an AMD Graphics firmware bundle since apt complained that one of the others depended on it, even though it won’t do me any good since this is an all-Intel laptop.

