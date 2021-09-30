Language Selection

Programming/Development Leftovers

Tuesday 19th of October 2021 04:50:39 PM
Development
  • LibreOffice and Google Summer of Code 2021: The results

    This year, LibreOffice was once again a mentoring organization in the Google Summer of Code (GSoC), a global program focused on bringing more student developers into free and open source software development. Seven projects were finished successfully. Students and mentors enjoyed the time, and here we present some of the achievements, which should make their way into LibreOffice 7.3 in early February 2022!

  • I try match syntax using Syntax::Keyword::Match | Yuki Kimoto Perl Blog [blogs.perl.org]

    Syntax::Keyword::Match is a module to enable match syntax in the current Perl by Paul Evans who is one of the current Perl Steering Councils. See perlgov about the Perl Steering Council.

  • Crystal 1.2 programming language Released - itsfoss.net

    The release of the programming language Crystal 1.2 has been published , the developers of which are trying to combine the convenience of development in the Ruby language with the high application performance inherent in the C language. Crystal syntax is close to Ruby, but not fully compatible with it, despite the fact that some Ruby programs are executed without modification. The compiler code is written in Crystal and is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

    The language uses static type checking, implemented without the need to explicitly specify the types of variables and method arguments in the code. Crystal programs are compiled into executable files, with macro evaluation and code generation at compile time. In programs in the Crystal language, it is allowed to connect bindings written in the C language. Parallelization of code execution is carried out using the “spawn” keyword, which allows you to start a background task asynchronously without blocking the main thread, in the form of lightweight threads called fibers (Fiber).

  • Why Mark Text is my favorite markdown editor

    I got introduced to the markdown format a few years ago when I began to explore Jupyter Notebooks. Many of the other writers at Opensource.com knew markdown, but it was a skill that was unfamiliar to me.

    Markdown is a standard way of writing text, in which you use minimal notation to markup how you want the text styled. For instance, instead of clicking a button to make a word bold, you surround the word with two asterisks (**word**).

  • DeepMind Announces MuJoCo Physical Process Simulator - itsfoss.net

    The code is written in C / C ++ and will be published under the Apache 2.0 license. Linux, Windows and macOS platforms are supported. The work on the opening of all the source codes associated with the project is planned to be completed in 2022, after which MuJoCo will switch to an open development model, which implies the possibility of participation in the development of community representatives.

  • GNU dbm - News: Version 1.22

    Version 1.22 is available for download. This version includes several bugfixes and improves the documentation.

  • Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Octave

    Octave is a high-level language, primarily intended for numerical computations. It provides a convenient command line interface for solving linear and non-linear problems numerically, and for performing other numerical experiments using a language that is mostly compatible with Matlab. It is drop-in compatible with many Matlab scripts. It may also be used as a batch-oriented language.

    Octave has extensive tools for solving common numerical linear algebra problems, finding the roots of nonlinear equations, integrating ordinary functions, manipulating polynomials, and integrating ordinary differential and differential-algebraic equations. It is easily extensible and customizable via user-defined functions written in Octave’s own language, or using dynamically loaded modules written in C++, C, Fortran, or other languages.

Android Leftovers

SoftMaker FreeOffice 2021 is Now Available to Download

As with previous versions of this free (but not open source) alternative to Microsoft Office, the full suite of apps is available across Windows, macOS, and Linux with no feature limitations or patchy coverage. While SoftMaker says this is a “completely revised version” that is “seamlessly compatible with Microsoft Office” file formats, both new and old, it’s hard to know what’s new in FreeOffice 2021 specifically as there’s no official change-log detailing the changes between this and the previous FreeOffice release. Read more

KDE Plasma 5.23.1, Bugfix Release for October

Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.23.1. Plasma 5.23 was released in October 2021 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include... Read more

today's leftovers

  • Early Progress Made On Porting Radeon Vulkan Driver To BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS - Phoronix

    After successfully getting Mesa's software-based Lavapipe Vulkan implementation building on Haiku last month along with related Mesa code for headless support, a developer independent of AMD has started work on porting the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" to Haiku. Haiku developer "X512" has been spending the past number of weeks so far trying to get the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver stack working on this BeOS-inspired platform. This would be the first major Vulkan driver working for Haiku though there is also interest in getting the open-source Intel Vulkan driver working there too.

  • Machine Learning: Esperanto coaxes 1092 RISC-V Processors to Dance on the Head of a Pin, er Chip

    Based on its analyses, Esperanto claims that the ET-SoC-1 ML inference engine achieves 123X better performance per watt on the MLPerf Deep Learning Recommendation Model benchmark compared to an Intel Xeon Platinum 8380H processor and 25.7X better performance per watt on the ResNet 50 benchmark compared to an Intel Xeon Platinum 9282.

  • Linux 5.14.9 starts to land in Debian Backports for Debian 11 “Bullseye”. – BaronHK's Rants

    Linux 5.14.9 has started to land in Debian Backports for Debian 11 “Bullseye”. Right now, the only kernel image available is “unsigned”, and there are no new device firmware packages yet. The difference between “signed” and “unsigned” kernels, is that unsigned ones aren’t signed by Microsoft for Security Theater Boot, and so they won’t work if you don’t have it turned on. Since I don’t have Security Theater Boot turned on, I went ahead and pulled all of the Intel, Free, and Non-Free Linux firmware packages out of Debian Testing (as well as an AMD Graphics firmware bundle since apt complained that one of the others depended on it, even though it won’t do me any good since this is an all-Intel laptop.

