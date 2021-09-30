Games: Trine 3 on Linux, Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack, Cassette Beasts, Julius 1.7

How to play Trine 3 on Linux Trine 3 is an action/puzzle-platformer video game developed by Frozenbyte. It is the successor to Trine 2 and was released on August 20th, 2015. The game is on Microsoft Windows, Xbox, PS4, Mac OS, and Linux. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux PC. [...] Trine 3 works on Linux as a native game, but you’ll have to install the Steam application first if you want to play it. Thankfully, Steam works on a majority of Linux operating systems. Unfortunately, the software doesn’t come pre-installed on many distributions, so we’ll need to go over how to get it working first.

Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack announced, launching with the free 3.2 update | GamingOnLinux Paradox only recently talked about a bunch of changes coming in the free 3.2 update and now they've announced Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack as the latest DLC. "Sail the intergalactic seas and uncover an all new expansion packed to the gills with new options for new and longtime players alike. The Aquatics Species Pack will rinse Stellaris with a rising tide of new content, including brand new origins, species traits, civics and a treasure trove of new cosmetics. Seafarers and landlubbers alike will agree that this is Stellaris’ most immersive species pack to date.

Monster collecting game Cassette Beasts gets a new trailer and publisher | GamingOnLinux Cassette Beasts is the upcoming monster collecting game from Bytten Studio and today it has been announced that Raw Fury has joined as publisher. Bytten Studio had been looking for a publisher for some time now so this is great news. Developed in the open source Godot Engine, Cassette Beasts looks like a monster catching game like no other as you use the powerful fusion system to transform into creatures using retro cassette tapes.

Julius 1.7 is out, an open source re-implementation of the classic Caesar III | GamingOnLinux Julius is another shining example of an open source game engine re-implementation done well and a major update is out. Taking the original Caesar III and upgrading it for modern computing platforms. Not by the original developers though, this is like others, totally unofficial but don't let that stop you enjoying a much improved experience.

Karanbir Singh stepping down from the CentOS Board

Today we have heard from KB that he is stepping down from the CentOS Board of Directors. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank KB for his years of leadership. His work on the project, and in the community, has made the world a better place in tangible ways that affect millions of sysadmins on a daily basis, and that's hard to measure or quantify. On a personal note, I've appreciated his advice, insight, and mentorship as I took the reins of the Community Manager position. His stories and introductions paved the way for success in a role that has been very rewarding and a lot of fun. Also: CentOS Project Chair Karanbir Singh Steps Down

Raspberry Pi LEGO HAT taps RP2040

Raspberry Pi has launched a $25 “LEGO Build HAT” for STEAM education based on its RP2040 MCU. The HAT can control up to 4x LEGO Technic motors and sensors and comes with Python library and an optional $15 power supply. When Raspberry Pi launched its dual Cortex-M0+ based RP2040 MCU and RP2040-based Raspberry Pi Pico module, we speculated that one or both might show up in a Raspberry Pi HAT. Today, Raspberry Pi and Lego Education announced an official LEGO Build HAT based on the RP2040 designed for any 40-pin Raspberry Pi. The $25 HAT is designed for STEAM education and hobbyist hacking for anyone who owns the LEGO Education SPIKE Prime or SPIKE Prime Expansion sets, or other LEGO devices such as the LEGO Mindstorms Robot Inventor kit.