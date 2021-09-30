Language Selection

Games: Trine 3 on Linux, Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack, Cassette Beasts, Julius 1.7

Gaming
  • How to play Trine 3 on Linux

    Trine 3 is an action/puzzle-platformer video game developed by Frozenbyte. It is the successor to Trine 2 and was released on August 20th, 2015. The game is on Microsoft Windows, Xbox, PS4, Mac OS, and Linux. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux PC.

    Trine 3 works on Linux as a native game, but you’ll have to install the Steam application first if you want to play it. Thankfully, Steam works on a majority of Linux operating systems. Unfortunately, the software doesn’t come pre-installed on many distributions, so we’ll need to go over how to get it working first.

  • Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack announced, launching with the free 3.2 update | GamingOnLinux

    Paradox only recently talked about a bunch of changes coming in the free 3.2 update and now they've announced Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack as the latest DLC.

    "Sail the intergalactic seas and uncover an all new expansion packed to the gills with new options for new and longtime players alike. The Aquatics Species Pack will rinse Stellaris with a rising tide of new content, including brand new origins, species traits, civics and a treasure trove of new cosmetics. Seafarers and landlubbers alike will agree that this is Stellaris’ most immersive species pack to date.

  • Monster collecting game Cassette Beasts gets a new trailer and publisher | GamingOnLinux

    Cassette Beasts is the upcoming monster collecting game from Bytten Studio and today it has been announced that Raw Fury has joined as publisher. Bytten Studio had been looking for a publisher for some time now so this is great news.

    Developed in the open source Godot Engine, Cassette Beasts looks like a monster catching game like no other as you use the powerful fusion system to transform into creatures using retro cassette tapes.

  • Julius 1.7 is out, an open source re-implementation of the classic Caesar III | GamingOnLinux

    Julius is another shining example of an open source game engine re-implementation done well and a major update is out. Taking the original Caesar III and upgrading it for modern computing platforms. Not by the original developers though, this is like others, totally unofficial but don't let that stop you enjoying a much improved experience.

Android Leftovers

SoftMaker FreeOffice 2021 is Now Available to Download

As with previous versions of this free (but not open source) alternative to Microsoft Office, the full suite of apps is available across Windows, macOS, and Linux with no feature limitations or patchy coverage. While SoftMaker says this is a “completely revised version” that is “seamlessly compatible with Microsoft Office” file formats, both new and old, it’s hard to know what’s new in FreeOffice 2021 specifically as there’s no official change-log detailing the changes between this and the previous FreeOffice release. Read more

KDE Plasma 5.23.1, Bugfix Release for October

Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.23.1. Plasma 5.23 was released in October 2021 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include... Read more

today's leftovers

  • Early Progress Made On Porting Radeon Vulkan Driver To BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS - Phoronix

    After successfully getting Mesa's software-based Lavapipe Vulkan implementation building on Haiku last month along with related Mesa code for headless support, a developer independent of AMD has started work on porting the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" to Haiku. Haiku developer "X512" has been spending the past number of weeks so far trying to get the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver stack working on this BeOS-inspired platform. This would be the first major Vulkan driver working for Haiku though there is also interest in getting the open-source Intel Vulkan driver working there too.

  • Machine Learning: Esperanto coaxes 1092 RISC-V Processors to Dance on the Head of a Pin, er Chip

    Based on its analyses, Esperanto claims that the ET-SoC-1 ML inference engine achieves 123X better performance per watt on the MLPerf Deep Learning Recommendation Model benchmark compared to an Intel Xeon Platinum 8380H processor and 25.7X better performance per watt on the ResNet 50 benchmark compared to an Intel Xeon Platinum 9282.

  • Linux 5.14.9 starts to land in Debian Backports for Debian 11 “Bullseye”. – BaronHK's Rants

    Linux 5.14.9 has started to land in Debian Backports for Debian 11 “Bullseye”. Right now, the only kernel image available is “unsigned”, and there are no new device firmware packages yet. The difference between “signed” and “unsigned” kernels, is that unsigned ones aren’t signed by Microsoft for Security Theater Boot, and so they won’t work if you don’t have it turned on. Since I don’t have Security Theater Boot turned on, I went ahead and pulled all of the Intel, Free, and Non-Free Linux firmware packages out of Debian Testing (as well as an AMD Graphics firmware bundle since apt complained that one of the others depended on it, even though it won’t do me any good since this is an all-Intel laptop.

