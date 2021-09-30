today's howtos
-
How To Install Zikula on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zikula on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Zikula is free open source software (FOSS) It allows webmasters and users to create great portals for secure extranet, online databases, e-commerce and multilingual sites.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Zikula on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install Caddy Web Server on Debian 11
Caddy is a free, open-source, and modern web server written in GO language. It is a lightweight and commercially supported web server that supports HTTP/2 and experimental HTTP/3 protocols. It can run anywhere with no external dependencies and is expanded via plugins. It is designed with security in mind and provides a number of features that are useful for hosting websites.
In this tutorial, I will explain how to install the Caddy web server on Debian 11.
-
How to Install GIMP on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
GIMP is free, open-source raster graphics editing software primarily used for image manipulation and image editing, transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. GIMP is released under GPL-3.0-or-later license and is available for Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the GIMP application on Debian 11 Bullseye using three alternative methods that you can choose from.
-
How to Install and Use PIP Python Package Manager on Debian 11
Pip is a widely used package manager for the Python programming language. It is being used for installing and managing additional packages that are not available in the Python standard library. It allows users to search a package from the python packages index as well as install its dependencies. Pip is also known as a "Preferred Installer Program" that can create a completely isolated environment for the Python application.
In this article, I will show you how to install and use Pip on Debian 11.
-
How to Install Visual Studio Code Cloud IDE on Rocky Linux 8 [Ed: It is proprietary, it is spying, and it needs to be shunned]
-
How to Remove Trash Can Icon From Left Dock Panel in Ubuntu 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to remove the trash icon from the dock in Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri.
Different to the previous releases, Ubuntu 21.10 puts the trash icon on left dock instead of the desktop. However, I don’t use the trash icon in either location. Instead, I removes files using right-click menu options, and go to trash via file manager left sidebar.
If you also find it useless, then here’s how to remove it either via a single command or by a graphical configuration tool.
-
How to create a user and add it to the sudoers group in Rocky Linux
In Linux administration, best practice recommends running commands as a regular user with sudo privileges. This user is simply known as a sudo user, and the user bears root privileges to perform elevated tasks in the system such as installing, updating, upgrading, and removing packages to mention a few. To execute privileged commands as a sudo user, the word ‘sudo’ precedes the actual command. Sudo is short for Super User do and when invoked, it allows underprivileged users to perform elevated tasks using root privileges.
By default, the regular user created upon installation is simply an underprivileged user. Thankfully, you can add the user to the sudoers group to impart root privileges. This will allow the user to perform elevated tasks in the system just as a root user would. In this tutorial, we demonstrate how to create a user and add them to the sudoers group on Rocky Linux.
-
How to install Apache, MariaDB and PHP (LAMP) on Debian 11 – VITUX
The LAMP stack is a collection of open-source software products that are frequently used in conjunction. The acronym LAMP is used to describe a computer system that has the following components: Linux, Apache HTTP Server (or just server), MySQL and PHP/Perl/Python.
A user can install all of these components separately on a single computer or, more commonly, on separate computers connected by a network; however, some components are dependent upon other components – for instance, it is not possible to install Apache without first installing Linux – hence the standard installation practice is to install all components on a single computer system.
The LAMP stack is the combination of open-source software to form a server environment most commonly used in web development.
-
How to install OpenSSH server on Alpine Linux (including Docker) - nixCraft
This quick tutorial explains how to install and set up OpenSSH (SSHD) server and client on the Alpine Linux system. Further, you will learn how to build a Docker Linux container running sshd server based upon Alpine Linux image too.
-
How to use Shazam on the Linux desktop with SongRec
Are you listening to a song and don’t know the name of it? Want to “Shazam” it but don’t have an Android or iOS phone? Check out SongRec! It’s an unofficial Shazam client for Linux. Here’s how to use it to “Shazam” on the Linux desktop.
-
Installing KDE On Linux Mint Cinnamon Base - gHacks Tech News
If you’re like me and really enjoy using the KDE Plasma desktop environment, especially as it’s become very lightweight over the last year or two compared to the past where it was known as very heavy on resources, you are probably disappointed that Linux Mint does not offer a KDE version of its popular Ubuntu-based distribution. However, installing KDE is very easily accomplished, and doesn’t take very long.
-
A Fresh Installation of Debian 11 Bullseye
August 14, 2021, marks a new major release for the popular Debian Linux distribution. Codenamed Bullseye and chock-full of enhancements as well as software updates after 2 years, 1 month, and 9 days of development, this release will be supported for the next 5 years.
This guide will walk through a fresh installation of Debian 11 Bullseye’s new operating system.
With this new release comes quite a bit of new functionality. One of the most welcomed changes is an updated kernel. Buster (Debian 10) was still running 4.19 but now with Bullseye (Debian 11), the jump to 5.10 has brought some wonderful hardware support!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 508 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Announcing the election for the next TDF Board of Directors
On October 18, we officially announced the upcoming election for the next Board of Directors of The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice. As per § 7 II of our statutes (binding German version and non-binding English translartion) the Board’s term lasts two years. The current Board started its duty on February 18, 2020. Therefore, the old Board remains in charge until the end of February 17, 2022, so the new Board will be in charge the day after that, which is February 18, 2022. That upcoming term will then (regularly) end on February 17, 2024, so the next election of the Board of Directors will take place before. As per § 6 III, only members of the Board of Trustees of The Document Foundation, as well as current members of any of its bodies, are eligible to be elected into the Board of Directors, and the election is prepared and supervised by the Membership Committee (§ 7 II).
VirtualBox 6.1.28 Released with Initial Support for Linux 5.14 and 5.15 Kernels
VirtualBox 6.1.28 is here about three months after VirtualBox 6.1.26 to introduce initial guest and host support for the Linux 5.14 and 5.15 kernel series. This means that you can now use VirtualBox on GNU/Linux systems powered by Linux kernels 5.14 or 5.15, as well as to run distributions powered by Linux 5.14 or 5.15 kernels inside virtual machines. In addition, this release introduces initial support for the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 operating system, improves the detection of kernel modules in Linux hosts to prevent unnecessary rebuilds, fixes a display corruption on Linux Mint systems, and adds bindings support for Python 3.9.
More Mozilla Spying and Management Shuffle
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
21 min 30 sec ago
29 min 29 sec ago
33 min 17 sec ago
1 hour 50 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 38 min ago