Security Leftovers
Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (redmine and strongswan), Fedora (containerd, fail2ban, grafana, moby-engine, and thunderbird), openSUSE (curl, firefox, glibc, kernel, libqt5-qtsvg, rpm, ssh-audit, systemd, and webkit2gtk3), Red Hat (389-ds:1.4, curl, kernel, kernel-rt, redis:5, and systemd), SUSE (util-linux), and Ubuntu (ardour, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.11, and strongswan).
Best Open Source Security Tools | eSecurityPlanet
Over the past quarter of a century, the open source movement has gone from strength to strength. But that success and the openness inherent in the community have led to a major challenge – security. The more software that is developed, the greater the likelihood there is for vulnerabilities.
To make matters worse, the open source world prides itself on openness and transparency. Therefore, any security vulnerabilities are disclosed publicly. In this age of organized gangs of cybercriminals, that is like placing an ad asking for an attack.
This has given rise to a large number of open source security tools. They take care of all aspects of the management of security in open source components, examine dependencies, fix bugs in code, and lower risk.
Credit card PINs can be guessed even when covering the ATM pad
Researchers have proven it’s possible to train a special-purpose deep-learning algorithm that can guess 4-digit card PINs 41% of the time, even if the victim is covering the pad with their hands.
The attack requires the setting up of a replica of the target ATM because training the algorithm for the specific dimensions and key spacing of the different PIN pads is crucially important.
Using Machine Learning to Guess PINs from Video - Schneier on Security
This works even if the person is covering the pad with their hands.
Google Developing "SiliFuzz" For Fuzzing CPUs To Uncover Electrical Defects - Phoronix
With OSS-Fuzz for continuous fuzzing of open-source projects and along with working on the various sanitizers for compilers, Google has been doing a lot for proactively uncovering software defects in key open-source projects. Now though a group of their engineers have been working on SiliFuzz for software aiming to discover new CPU defects.
Announcing the election for the next TDF Board of Directors
On October 18, we officially announced the upcoming election for the next Board of Directors of The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice. As per § 7 II of our statutes (binding German version and non-binding English translartion) the Board’s term lasts two years. The current Board started its duty on February 18, 2020. Therefore, the old Board remains in charge until the end of February 17, 2022, so the new Board will be in charge the day after that, which is February 18, 2022. That upcoming term will then (regularly) end on February 17, 2024, so the next election of the Board of Directors will take place before. As per § 6 III, only members of the Board of Trustees of The Document Foundation, as well as current members of any of its bodies, are eligible to be elected into the Board of Directors, and the election is prepared and supervised by the Membership Committee (§ 7 II).
VirtualBox 6.1.28 Released with Initial Support for Linux 5.14 and 5.15 Kernels
VirtualBox 6.1.28 is here about three months after VirtualBox 6.1.26 to introduce initial guest and host support for the Linux 5.14 and 5.15 kernel series. This means that you can now use VirtualBox on GNU/Linux systems powered by Linux kernels 5.14 or 5.15, as well as to run distributions powered by Linux 5.14 or 5.15 kernels inside virtual machines. In addition, this release introduces initial support for the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 operating system, improves the detection of kernel modules in Linux hosts to prevent unnecessary rebuilds, fixes a display corruption on Linux Mint systems, and adds bindings support for Python 3.9.
More Mozilla Spying and Management Shuffle
