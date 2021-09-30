Debian Leftovers
Gunnar Wolf• raspi.debian.net now hosted on Debian infrastructure
So, since I registered the URL for serving the unofficial Debian images for the Raspberry computers, raspi.debian.net, in April 2020, I had been hosting it in my Dreamhost webspace.
Over two years ago –yes, before I finished setting it up in Dreamhost– Steve McIntyre approached me and invited me to host the images under the Debian cdimages user group. I told him I’d first just get the setup running, and later I would approach him for finalizing the setup.
Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, September 2021
Folks from the LTS team, along with members of the Debian Android Tools team and Phil Morrel, have proposed work on the Java build tool, gradle, which is currently blocked due to the need to build with a plugin not available in Debian. The LTS team reviewed the project submission and it has been approved. After approval we’ve created a Request for Bids which is active now.
You’ll hear more about this through official Debian channels, but in the meantime, if you feel you can help with this project, please submit a bid. Thanks!
This September, Freexian set aside 2550 EUR to fund Debian projects.
More python3 modules in devx SFS
In OpenEmbedded, there are some python3 modules used during the build, but not packaged for the target system. I have added these to be built for the target system. So these binary packages will be built for possible inclusion in EasyOS.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RVowpalWabbit 0.0.16: One More CRAN Request
Another maintenance RVowpalWabbit released brings us to version 0.0.16 on CRAN. This is last package for which configure.ac needed an update to current standards (see the updates of corels, RcppGSL, RQuantLib, and littler). The make matters more interesting we also had to address one UBSAN issue we could not reproduce locally (which, it turns out, was our fault because we had not rebuilt one package dependency under UBSAN). But Prof Ripley confirmed the issue as addressed so all is good for now.
Announcing the election for the next TDF Board of Directors
On October 18, we officially announced the upcoming election for the next Board of Directors of The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice. As per § 7 II of our statutes (binding German version and non-binding English translartion) the Board’s term lasts two years. The current Board started its duty on February 18, 2020. Therefore, the old Board remains in charge until the end of February 17, 2022, so the new Board will be in charge the day after that, which is February 18, 2022. That upcoming term will then (regularly) end on February 17, 2024, so the next election of the Board of Directors will take place before. As per § 6 III, only members of the Board of Trustees of The Document Foundation, as well as current members of any of its bodies, are eligible to be elected into the Board of Directors, and the election is prepared and supervised by the Membership Committee (§ 7 II).
VirtualBox 6.1.28 Released with Initial Support for Linux 5.14 and 5.15 Kernels
VirtualBox 6.1.28 is here about three months after VirtualBox 6.1.26 to introduce initial guest and host support for the Linux 5.14 and 5.15 kernel series. This means that you can now use VirtualBox on GNU/Linux systems powered by Linux kernels 5.14 or 5.15, as well as to run distributions powered by Linux 5.14 or 5.15 kernels inside virtual machines. In addition, this release introduces initial support for the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 operating system, improves the detection of kernel modules in Linux hosts to prevent unnecessary rebuilds, fixes a display corruption on Linux Mint systems, and adds bindings support for Python 3.9.
More Mozilla Spying and Management Shuffle
Security Leftovers
