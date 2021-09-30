GNU/Linux on Servers: WebLogic, Cubic, and ARM
Trend Micro duo find Linux malware targeting Huawei Cloud [Ed: As it turns out, Linux isn't the security risk but proprietary software people install on it]
A vulnerability in the Oracle WebLogic Server product of Oracle Fusion Middleware is one route through which Linux malware, observed by researchers at Trend Micro to be attacking Huawei Cloud, a relatively new cloud service provider, gain access to systems.
How to create your own data center-specific Linux image with Cubic - TechRepublic
At this point, you most likely use Linux in your data center. It's an inevitability that you cannot fight these days. And that's a very good thing because Linux is incredibly powerful, flexible and (without question) powers so much of what we depend on.
If you're deploying to a lot of servers in your data center, the idea of installing a base server distribution and then adding everything you need, one server at a time, can be a bit of a daunting task. That's understandable, especially when those servers might number in the hundreds. And if you're not using virtual machines for those deployments, you're probably looking for a way to make those rollouts a bit easier.
Cortex-M55 based Arm Virtual Hardware is now available in AWS Cloud
The Arm DevSummit 2021 is taking place on October 19-21, and the first announcements from Arm are related to IoT with “Arm Total Solutions for IoT delivering a full-stack solution to significantly accelerate IoT product development and improve product ROI”, “Project Centauri” aiming to achieve for an extensive Arm Cortex-M software ecosystem in the way that Project Cassini does for the Cortex-A ecosystem, starting with support for PSA Certified and Open-CMSIS-CDI cloud-to-device specification, and Arm Virtual Hardware based on Corstone-300 IoT platform with a Cortex-M55 MCU core and an Ethos-U55 microNPU accessible from Amazon Web Services.
Foundries.io Announces Support for Arm® SystemReady Initiative with Future-proof Linux Platform for Securing IoT and Edge Products
Foundries.io, leader in cloud native development and deployment solutions for secure IoT and Edge devices, today announced support for the new Arm SystemReady initiative.
Announcing the election for the next TDF Board of Directors
On October 18, we officially announced the upcoming election for the next Board of Directors of The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice. As per § 7 II of our statutes (binding German version and non-binding English translartion) the Board’s term lasts two years. The current Board started its duty on February 18, 2020. Therefore, the old Board remains in charge until the end of February 17, 2022, so the new Board will be in charge the day after that, which is February 18, 2022. That upcoming term will then (regularly) end on February 17, 2024, so the next election of the Board of Directors will take place before. As per § 6 III, only members of the Board of Trustees of The Document Foundation, as well as current members of any of its bodies, are eligible to be elected into the Board of Directors, and the election is prepared and supervised by the Membership Committee (§ 7 II).
VirtualBox 6.1.28 Released with Initial Support for Linux 5.14 and 5.15 Kernels
VirtualBox 6.1.28 is here about three months after VirtualBox 6.1.26 to introduce initial guest and host support for the Linux 5.14 and 5.15 kernel series. This means that you can now use VirtualBox on GNU/Linux systems powered by Linux kernels 5.14 or 5.15, as well as to run distributions powered by Linux 5.14 or 5.15 kernels inside virtual machines. In addition, this release introduces initial support for the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 operating system, improves the detection of kernel modules in Linux hosts to prevent unnecessary rebuilds, fixes a display corruption on Linux Mint systems, and adds bindings support for Python 3.9.
More Mozilla Spying and Management Shuffle
Security Leftovers
