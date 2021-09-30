Kernel and Graphics: Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA Intel teases 'software-defined silicon' with Linux kernel contribution – and won't say why Intel has teased a new tech it calls "Software Defined Silicon" (SDSi) but is saying almost nothing about it – and has told The Register it could amount to nothing. SDSi popped up around three weeks ago in a post to the Linux Kernel mailing list, in which an Intel Linux software engineer named David Box described it as "a post-manufacturing mechanism for activating additional silicon features".

RadeonSI Lands Another "Very Large" Optimization To Further Boost SPECViewPerf - Phoronix In recent months we have seen a lot of RadeonSI optimizations focused on SPECViewPerf with AMD seemingly trying to get this open-source OpenGL driver into very capable shape moving forward for workstation GL workloads. Hitting Mesa 22.0-devel today is yet another round of patches for tuning SPECViewPerf.

Vendors Including NVIDIA Talk Up New OpenCL Extensions For Vulkan Interop, NN Inference - Phoronix Last Friday night we spotted OpenCL 3.0.9 with several new extensions included. Today The Khronos Group is formally announcing these latest OpenCL additions focused on Vulkan interoperability as well as neural network inferencing. These new extensions for OpenCL 3.0 include an integer dot product extension for neural network inferencing (cl_khr_integer_dot_product) with a focus on 8-bit integer support.

RadeonSI Enables NGG Shader Culling For Navi 1x Consumer GPUs - Phoronix As another possible performance win for RadeonSI Gallium3D as AMD's open-source Radeon OpenGL driver on Linux systems is enabling of NGG culling for Navi 1x consumer graphics processors rather than limiting it only to newer Navi 2x (RDNA2) GPUs. Merged on Monday was a patch to enable shader culling for Navi 1x consumer SKUs with no longer limiting it to Navi 2x / GFX10.3 or when using various debug options. This culling was also enabled for Navi 1x GPUs but only for the "Pro" graphics SKUs.

Databases: Managing Database Migrations, PostgreSQL-Related Releases Managing Database migrations with Golang goose using incremental SQL changes Database schema migration is the management of incremental, reversible changes and version control to relational database schemas. The migrations basically track granular changes to your database schema which are reflected as separate scripted files.

PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Weekly News - October 17, 2021 psycopg2 3.0.0, a Python connector for PostgreSQL, released pg_partman 4.6.0, a management system for partitioned tables, released. pgAdmin4 6.0, a web- and native GUI control center for PostgreSQL, released. Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL Operator 1.0.0, a Kubernetes operator based on Crunchy Data's, for PostgreSQL, released.

PostgreSQL: pgmetrics 1.12 released We're happy to announce the release of v1.12 of pgmetrics.