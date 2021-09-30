Android Leftovers
-
Android 12: What is rumored to be coming to Android's next iteration - TechRepublic
-
Android 12: Everything You Need to Know About the New OS | Digital Trends
-
Google dumped a snow cone on its new 3D Android 12 statue, and that's pretty much how we feel about it too
-
Android 12 out now: Everything to know about downloading, new features, and more - CNET
-
Android 12 is now available (for some devices) - Liliputing
-
Android 12 supports native app clone profiles for certain apps - GSMArena.com news
-
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Open Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices
Kernel and Graphics: Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA
Recent comments
13 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 28 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago