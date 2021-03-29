Language Selection

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Wine – Part 21

Software
OSS

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

Part 20 of this series explored VirtualBox, virtualisation software that lets you run operating systems (including Windows) as a guest operating system. With VirtualBox you can therefore run Windows software on a Linux machine. There is another, and very different way, of running native Windows software. It’s called Wine.

Wine (originally an acronym for “Wine Is Not an Emulator”) is a free and open-source compatibility layer that aims to allow computer programs developed for Microsoft Windows to run on Unix-like operating systems including Linux.

Android Leftovers

Redcore Linux Still Aims to Bring Gentoo Linux to the Masses, Now Ships with Linux 5.14

Over the past five years, Redcore Linux’s goal has always been to bring the power of the source-based Gentoo Linux operating system to the masses, offering users up-to-date and hardened live ISO images with the most recent KDE Plasma desktop environment and a carefully selected set of applications for office, multimedia, gaming, and Internet browsing needs. Read more

Ubuntu 21.04 and 20.04 LTS Users Get New Linux Kernel Security Update, Patch Now

Coming only three weeks after the previous kernel security update, the new one is currently only available for Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) and Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS (Focal Fossa) systems running the Linux 5.11 kernel series, and it’s available for all supported architectures and kernel flavors that Ubuntu supports. Read more

