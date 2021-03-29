Games: Total War: WARHAMMER III, Sacred Fire, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Space Chef, Europa Universalis IV
Total War: WARHAMMER III gets a new long epic trailer showing Grand Cathay vs Tzeentch | GamingOnLinux
Excited for more grand strategy with Total War: WARHAMMER III? We have a while longer to wait yet on the release since it was delayed into 2022 but we do have a big new trailer. This is the first proper video to show off Grand Cathay in action and wow does it deliver.
Narrative RPG with a visual novel style Sacred Fire is out now in Early Access | GamingOnLinux
Set out much like a visual novel, Sacred Fire is a new narrative focused RPG that's entered Early Access and it comes with native Linux support right away.
Become a dead snake with a heart of gold in Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo | GamingOnLinux
As far as protagonists go - a dead snake is quite unique isn't it? Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo looks incredible charming with wonderful visuals. Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo is a 3D adventure game set in Limbo, where you go off and meet many good (and not so good) folks where they're cursed to live out a time-loop of the same day.
Hunt strange alien life and then cook it up in Space Chef | GamingOnLinux
Inspired by the likes of Stardew Valley, Don't starve, Overcooked and Space Quest you're going to see an odd spicy mix in Space Chef an upcoming mix of action and cooking. Now live on Kickstarter with full native Linux support planned, the developer is looking to get €17,243 by November 18 and they're off to a good start with it being over half already.
Europa Universalis IV: Origins releases on November 11 with a major free update | GamingOnLinux
Paradox has announced that Europa Universalis IV: Origins an "Immersion Pack" now has a release date of November 11 and they've detailed what to expect from it. Not only that, players will see a "major" free update too.
