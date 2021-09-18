today's howtos
-
How to play Nintendo DS games on Linux with MelonDS
The Nintendo DS was one of Nintendo’s most successful handheld gaming consoles of all time. Sadly, in 2021 it is discontinued. So if you wish to enjoy your favorite Nintendo DS games, you’ll have to emulate them.
If you’re a Linux user, the best way to emulate a Nintendo DS on Linux is with the MelonDS application. Here’s how to get it to work.
Notice: AddictiveTips in no way endorses downloading Nintendo DS game ROMS online. If you wish to emulate your favorite games, please use your legal games.
-
How to play Trine 2 on Linux
Trine 2 is the sequel to Trine, a puzzle-platforming action-adventure side-scroller game. It was developed by Frozenbyte and released in December 2011 for Windows, PS3, and Xbox 360. Later in 2012, it made its way to Linux. Here’s how to play it on your Linux system.
-
How to set up Webmin on Ubuntu Server
Ubuntu Server is an excellent Linux server operating system. It comes with Snaps, which makes setting up apps easier. In addition, it has live patching, so you never miss a security update and many more excellent features.
Still, for as great as Ubuntu Server is, setting up certain things can be a pain. If you’d like to avoid the annoyances of Ubuntu Server, check out Webmin. It’s a management tool for UNIX-like operating systems. With it, users can manage their Linux systems with an elegant web UI rather than the terminal. Here’s how to set it up.
-
How to install OpenBSD 7.0 - Unixcop
When I’ve started my migration from privative OS to Linux, after a couple of weeks my first reaction was something like: ¡let’s try them all! I mean, all the linux distributions. Spoiler alert: I couldn’t, there are too many distributions. Even in 1999 there where too many.
After a couple of months of trying different linux flavors I’ve got a new reaction: ¡let’s try all the others OSes!. And this is why I’m showing how to install OpenBSD.
From the OpenBSD website: «The OpenBSD project produces a FREE, multi-platform 4.4BSD-based UNIX-like operating system. Our efforts emphasize portability, standardization, correctness, proactive security and integrated cryptography. As an example of the effect OpenBSD has, the popular OpenSSH software comes from OpenBSD.»
-
How to Create an SSH Honeypot to Catch Hackers in Your Linux Server - Make Tech Easier
If you’ve ever looked at the authentication logs for your server, then you know that any server connected to the Internet is under a constant barrage of login attempts from hackers.
Even if your server is a completely unknown hobby server, automated scripts will find it and continually try to brute force their way in using SSH. Although they’re not likely to get in as long as you’re using complex passwords or other security measures, there’s still always the chance that they could succeed.
Luckily, there’s a useful and fun way to trap these hackers in your server and keep them too distracted to cause any trouble.
-
How To Install GoAccess on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GoAccess on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, GoAccess is an interactive and real-time web server log analyzer program that quickly analyzes and views web server logs. It provides fast and valuable HTTP statistics for system administrators that require a visual server report on the fly. It parses the specified web log file and outputs the data to the terminal.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GoAccess real-time web server log analyzer and interactive viewer on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How To Install Drupal on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Drupal on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Drupal is a free and open-source content management system based on the LAMP stack. It has great standard features, like easy content authoring, reliable performance, and excellent security. Flexibility and modularity are some of the core principles that set it apart from the rest.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Drupal CMS on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 563 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Best Linux laptop for 2021: Which one should you buy?
I remember, back in my early days of Linux, finding a laptop that could run the open-source operating system was tricky business. You might get a distribution to work with the video chipset. You might even find one that interacts with your soundcard. If you could manage to get wireless working, you were something special. That was then, and this is a very different time. Now, you can find Linux pre-installed laptops all over the place. Companies like System76, Tuxedo Computers, Juno Computers, Dell, Lenovo and HP are all producing laptops that support or are even fully certified to run Linux.
today's leftovers
Integrity/Availability, Security, and DRM
Recent comments
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago
22 hours 29 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
23 hours 50 min ago
23 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 55 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago