Security updates have been issued by Debian (ffmpeg, smarty3, and strongswan), Fedora (udisks2), openSUSE (flatpak, strongswan, util-linux, and xstream), Oracle (redis:5), Red Hat (java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, openvswitch2.11, redis:5, redis:6, and rh-redis5-redis), SUSE (flatpak, python-Pygments, python3, strongswan, util-linux, and xstream), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.11, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.11, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.11, linux-hwe-5.11, linux-kvm, linux-raspi and strongswan).
A 36-year-old man from Portage, Michigan, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly renting thousands of textbooks from Amazon and selling them rather than returning them.
Andrew Birge, US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said Geoffrey Mark Hays Talsma has been indicted on charges of mail and wire fraud, transporting stolen property across state lines, aggravated identity theft, and lying to the FBI.
Also indicted were three alleged co-conspirators: Gregory Mark Gleesing, 43, and Lovedeep Singh Dhanoa, 25, both from Portage, Michigan, and Paul Steven Larson, 32, from Kalamazoo, Michigan
From January 2016 through March 2021, according to the indictment, Talsma rented textbooks from the Amazon Rental program in order to sell them for a profit. The indictment describes what occurred as "a sophisticated fraud scheme."
Google has released Chrome version 95.0.4638.54 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
CISA encourages users and administrators to review the Chrome Release Note and apply the necessary update as soon as possible.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Cybersecurity, Community Roadmap, Snapcraft, and Upcoming Server Expo
The fintech ecosystem is flourishing and exciting things are happening these days at the intersection of digital technology and financial services – thanks in part to an infusion of global fintech investment that reached US$98 billion across 2,456 deals in H1’21. This far outpaces last year’s annual total of $121.5 billion across 3,520 deals.
Fintech companies are creating and rolling out a wide range of solutions that are impacting nearly everyone, dramatically broadening the reach, flexibility, and level of innovation in financial services. In addition, technology is helping enable enormous progress in bringing financial services to the many people who have previously been excluded from the formal financial system.
It hasn’t even been a week since the release of Impish Indri, and we already are gearing up for the journey to Jammy Jellyfish. If releases were a roadtrip, this is when we pull over, have some snacks, and find the best way to get to our next destination. The Desktop and Community Team want to know what your priorities are to be better advocates for the community and to make a better Ubuntu community roadmap, together!
Some Snapcraft operations mandate that users identify themselves. For example, if you want to push your snap to the Snap Store, you need to login on the command line. The process relies on the internal login mechanism built into Snapcraft.
A preview functionality for a new Web-based authentication flow is available as an experimental feature in Snapcraft since release 4.6. This allows you to complete the login process in a simple, secure manner using the browser, and extends the macaroon-based authentication currently in use.
The leading fair in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Singapore will open the doors of its first edition to C-level experts and executives in Madrid. Canonical will be attending as a Silver level Sponsor, presenting strategies and trends for industry leading companies, as part of the DevOps stream.
The Nintendo DS was one of Nintendo’s most successful handheld gaming consoles of all time. Sadly, in 2021 it is discontinued. So if you wish to enjoy your favorite Nintendo DS games, you’ll have to emulate them.
If you’re a Linux user, the best way to emulate a Nintendo DS on Linux is with the MelonDS application. Here’s how to get it to work.
Notice: AddictiveTips in no way endorses downloading Nintendo DS game ROMS online. If you wish to emulate your favorite games, please use your legal games.
Trine 2 is the sequel to Trine, a puzzle-platforming action-adventure side-scroller game. It was developed by Frozenbyte and released in December 2011 for Windows, PS3, and Xbox 360. Later in 2012, it made its way to Linux. Here’s how to play it on your Linux system.
Ubuntu Server is an excellent Linux server operating system. It comes with Snaps, which makes setting up apps easier. In addition, it has live patching, so you never miss a security update and many more excellent features.
Still, for as great as Ubuntu Server is, setting up certain things can be a pain. If you’d like to avoid the annoyances of Ubuntu Server, check out Webmin. It’s a management tool for UNIX-like operating systems. With it, users can manage their Linux systems with an elegant web UI rather than the terminal. Here’s how to set it up.
When I’ve started my migration from privative OS to Linux, after a couple of weeks my first reaction was something like: ¡let’s try them all! I mean, all the linux distributions. Spoiler alert: I couldn’t, there are too many distributions. Even in 1999 there where too many.
After a couple of months of trying different linux flavors I’ve got a new reaction: ¡let’s try all the others OSes!. And this is why I’m showing how to install OpenBSD.
From the OpenBSD website: «The OpenBSD project produces a FREE, multi-platform 4.4BSD-based UNIX-like operating system. Our efforts emphasize portability, standardization, correctness, proactive security and integrated cryptography. As an example of the effect OpenBSD has, the popular OpenSSH software comes from OpenBSD.»
If you’ve ever looked at the authentication logs for your server, then you know that any server connected to the Internet is under a constant barrage of login attempts from hackers.
Even if your server is a completely unknown hobby server, automated scripts will find it and continually try to brute force their way in using SSH. Although they’re not likely to get in as long as you’re using complex passwords or other security measures, there’s still always the chance that they could succeed.
Luckily, there’s a useful and fun way to trap these hackers in your server and keep them too distracted to cause any trouble.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GoAccess on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, GoAccess is an interactive and real-time web server log analyzer program that quickly analyzes and views web server logs. It provides fast and valuable HTTP statistics for system administrators that require a visual server report on the fly. It parses the specified web log file and outputs the data to the terminal.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GoAccess real-time web server log analyzer and interactive viewer on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Drupal on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Drupal is a free and open-source content management system based on the LAMP stack. It has great standard features, like easy content authoring, reliable performance, and excellent security. Flexibility and modularity are some of the core principles that set it apart from the rest.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Drupal CMS on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
