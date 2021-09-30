today's howtos
Adventures with the Linux Command Line, First Internet Edition
I've just released the first Internet edition of my new book, Adventures with the Linux Command Line. This 250+ page volume is a sequel/supplement to The Linux Command Line (TLCL). With 14 action-packed chapters, it covers a variety of skill-enhancing topics intended for makers, students, and anyone who wants to take their knowledge of the command line and shell scripting to the next level.
LFCS – User Account Management | Linux.org
With any Linux system, you may need to add users. Additional Users may be needed when adding Services such as Samba. Being able to manage user accounts is a very important task, especially if working on multiple systems in a business environment.
How To Install Nagios on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nagios on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Nagios is an open-source tool that provides an enterprise-class central monitoring engine for IT monitoring, network monitoring, server, and applications monitoring. It monitors your entire IT infrastructure to ensure systems, applications, services, and business processes are functioning properly. In the event of a failure, Nagios can alert the technical staff of the problem, allowing them to begin remediation processes before outages affect business processes, end-users, or customers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Nagios monitoring tool on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Install Debian 11 (Bullseye) Server Using Net Install
In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of a Debian 11 (Bullseye) Minimal Server, using the netinstall CD ISO image. This installation you will carry out is appropriate for building a future customizable server platform, without a GUI (Graphical User Interface).
How to Install LAMP Stack on Debian 11/10/9
On (August 14, 2021), the Debian project announced the availability of the new stable version (Debian 11) codenamed Bullseye.
With this release, the well-known and widely-used Debian 10 Buster gained old-stable status, which designates the previous stable repository. As it always happens with the release of a new stable version, Bullseye includes hundreds of new packages and updates to thousands of others.
Since Debian powers a large percentage of web servers all over the world, in this article we will explain how to install the LAMP stack in Debian 11 and also works on older Debian 10 and Debian 9 releases.
How to Install LFTP to Download and Upload Files in Linux
When it comes to the availability of ftp (file transfer protocol) client solutions, the Linux operating system, and its numerous distributions never disappoint.
In this area, there is plenty of fish in the ocean. The Linux-based ftp clients are a mixture of GUI and non-GUI solutions. Ftp client solutions not only give you access to remote machines and servers but also enable you to easily upload/download files to/from your remote machines/servers.
How to Install Pip on Kali Linux - Linux Nightly
pip is the package installer for Python. On Linux, pip allows for easy installation of Python programs and dependencies. For Python developers, pip is an essential tool.
In the context of Kali Linux, pip is mostly used for hacking scripts or to download dependencies that hacking scripts rely on. Even if you don’t write Python scripts yourself, you may still find it necessary to install pip. In this guide, you’ll see how to install pip on Kali Linux.
How to install GUI on CentOS 8 / RHEL 8 Minimal Linux server - Unixcop
Have you installed CentOS 8 minimal installation and need to change the command line to Graphical user insterface GUI ?
So if you are new to the command line, it will be a great idea to start with a Graphical user interface to learn and become a master of Linux.
Also sometimes, Advanced users need a Graphical desktop environment to handle various services easily.
So this guide will help you to change your command-line CentOS linux server to GUI. or You can install the GUI to your server.
How to install VirtualBox from A to Z and learn to use it | ArcoLinux
We recommend this option as it is the easiest way to get VirtualBox on your computer.
How to setup an RDS MySql (Relation Database MySql) instance on AWS
RDS(Relational Database Service) comes under “Database” services of AWS(Amazon Web Services) Cloud. RDS service provides a scalable and cost-efficient relational database capacity. It automates time-consuming administration tasks such as hardware provisioning, setup, backups, etc. It helps us to focus on our applications instead of database administration and maintenance tasks.
RDS provides us with 6 database engines, Amazon Aurora, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, and PostgreSQL. RDS handles routine database tasks such as provisioning, patching, backup, recovery, failure detection, and repair.
