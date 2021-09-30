The 8 Excellent Alternative Desktops for Fedora and How to Install Them
There are over 30 different desktop environments and window managers available for Fedora Linux. We’re going to show you how to install and switch between any of them in just minutes.
In general, the best-known desktop environments are probably GNOME and KDE Plasma. GNOME is the default desktop environment for Fedora but you can install the OS with KDE (as well as a few other desktops) by using one of the many Fedora spins.
Pros and Cons of Fedora Spins
While Fedora spins are a quick and easy way to get a system set up with an alternative desktop, there are only a handful of spins available—eight at the time of writing. That might seem like a lot of extra choices but there are actually more than 30 different desktop environments and window managers that you can easily install on Fedora in just a few moments.
Best of all, when you install new desktops yourself, you gain the ability to switch between them whenever you like. When you install a spin, you will only get the desktop that comes with that specific spin. For example, if you install the KDE spin, you will only have the KDE Plasma desktop. You won’t be able to easily switch to GNOME if you need or want to.
If, however, you set your system up with the default GNOME version of Fedora and then use this guide to install the KDE and Cinnamon environments, you’ll be able to choose from all three desktops whenever you log in. You can switch your desktop at any time according to your needs or just your mood. You can even try out some of the most popular desktops that were built for other Linux distributions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 548 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security, Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub), and Microsoft FUD
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago