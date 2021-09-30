Language Selection

Kernel: LWN's In-Depth Articles and AMD "Smart Trace Buffer" Feature Being Wired Up For Linux

Thursday 21st of October 2021 04:23:08 PM Filed under
Linux
  • The intersection of modules, GKI, and rocket science [LWN.net]

    One does not normally expect a lot of controversy around a patch series that makes changes to platform-specific configurations and drivers. The furor over some work on the Samsung Exynos platform may thus be surprising. When one looks into the discussion, things become more clear; it mostly has to do with disagreements over the best ways to get hardware vendors to cooperate with the kernel development community.

    In mid-September, Will McVicker posted a brief series of changes for the Exynos configuration files; one week later, a larger, updated series followed. The purpose in both cases was to change a number of low-level system-on-chip (SoC) drivers to allow them to be built as loadable modules. That would seem like an uncontroversial change; it is normally expected that device drivers will be modular. But the situation is a little different for these low-level SoC drivers.

  • Pulling slabs out of struct page [LWN.net]

    For the time being, the effort to add the folio concept to the memory-management subsystem appears to be stalled, but appearances can be deceiving. The numerous folio discussions have produced a number of points of consensus, though; one of those is that far too much of the kernel has to work with page structures to get its job done. As an example of how a subsystem might be weaned off of struct page usage, Matthew Wilcox has split out the slab allocators in a 62-part patch set. The result may be a foreshadowing of changes to come in the memory-management subsystem.

    The kernel maintains one page structure for every physical page of memory that it manages. On a typical system with a 4KB page size, that means managing millions of those structures. A page structure tells the kernel about the state of the page it refers to: how it is being used, how many references to it exist, its position in various queues, and more. The required information varies depending on how any given page is being used at the moment; to accommodate this, struct page is a complicated mess of structures and unions. The current definition of struct page makes for good pre-Halloween reading, but those who truly want a good scare may want to see what it looked like before Wilcox cleaned things up for 4.18.

  • A rough start for ksmbd [LWN.net]

    Among the many new features pulled into the mainline during the 5.15 merge window is the ksmbd network filesystem server. Ksmbd implements the SMB protocol (also known as CIFS, though that name has gone out of favor) that is heavily used in the Windows world. The creation of an in-kernel SMB server is a bit surprising, given that Linux has benefited greatly from the user-space Samba solution since shortly after the beginning. There are reasons for this move but, in the short term at least, they risk being overshadowed by a worrisome stream of security-related problems in ksmbd.
    Why create an in-kernel SMB server at this point? In a sense, ksmbd is not meant to compete with Samba; indeed, it has been developed in cooperation with the Samba project. It is, however, meant to be a more performant and focused solution than Samba is; at this point, Samba includes a great deal of functionality beyond simple file serving. Ksmbd claims significant performance improvements on a wide range of benchmarks; the graphs on this page show a doubling of performance on some tests. An in-kernel server is an easier place to support variants like SMB Direct, which uses RDMA to transfer data between systems. By drawing more eyes to the code, merging into the mainline may also facilitate faster development in general. One other reason — which tends to be spoken rather more quietly — is that a new implementation can be licensed under GPLv2, while Samba is GPLv3.

    Ksmbd was first posted for review (as "cifsd") by Namjae Jeon in late March; the eighth revision came out just before the opening of the 5.15 merge window in late August. The last version received no review comments, but previous versions had clearly been looked at by a number of developers. Nobody objected when Steve French asked Linus Torvalds to pull ksmbd into the mainline on August 29.

  • Scrutinizing bugs found by syzbot

    The syzbot kernel-fuzzing system finds an enormous number of bugs, but, since many of them may seem to be of a relatively low severity, they have a lower priority when contending for the attention of developers. A talk at the recent Linux Security Summit North America reported on some research that dug further into the bugs that syzbot has found; the results are rather worrisome. Rather than a pile of difficult- or impossible-to-exploit bugs, there are numerous, more serious problems lurking within.

    [...]

    The first speaker on day one of the summit was Xiaochen Zou, a PhD student at the University of California, Riverside, who described a tool that he and his colleagues have been running on bugs that syzbot—which uses the syzkaller coverage-guided fuzzer—has reported in the Linux kernel. Over the last four years, syzbot has reported around 4000 bugs, of which 3000 have been fixed. There are eight categories that these bugs mainly fall into, but only some of those categories represent security bugs, he said. These are classic, severe kernel security holes, such as use after free, double free, and out-of-bounds writes; they are mostly found by the Kernel Address Sanitizer (KASAN) as part of syzkaller runs.

  • AMD "Smart Trace Buffer" Feature Being Wired Up For Linux - Phoronix

    AMD patches this month have begun preparing support for a new CPU feature called Smart Trace Buffer (STB).

    Earlier this month the initial patch was posted for enabling AMD Smart Trace Buffer support on Linux as an extension to AMD's PMC kernel driver. This morning the STB enablement has already been revised in a second version of the patches.

  • GPL Had Better be a Contract

    Software Freedom Conservancy announced today that they are suing Vizio, which makes TVs, for violations of GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1. Their website has a copy of a signed complaint, the legal document you file with a court to get a lawsuit started.

    Upshot: It looks like SFC’s suing for breach of contract. They’re claiming explicitly that GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1 are contracts, that Vizio breached those contracts, and that they should be held accountable under contract law.

    The main remedy SFC requests—the thing they’re asking the court to do for them—is to order Vizio to give them full corresponding source code, as agreed under GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1. That’s called “specific performance”. It’s a remedy under contract law. Not property law or intellectual property law, like copyright law.

  • Open access switch picks up pace in Australia and New Zealand

    Australian and New Zealand universities have notched up open access deals with two major academic publishers inside a week after Springer Nature unveiled a “transformative agreement” with the Council of Australian University Librarians (Caul).

    The three-year “read and publish” arrangement covers the article processing charges that authors normally pay to move their work in front of paywalls. Researchers will be able to make their articles freely accessible if they are accepted for publication in more than 2,000 journals, provided that their universities subscribe to those journals.

  • OK Lenovo, we need to talk!

    I’ve been wanting to publicly comment on Lenovo’s statement on Linux support for a while, as there’s much to say about it, and my failing attempt at finding a suitable replacement for my venerable T510 gave me an excuse to document my love-hate relationship with Lenovo all at once.

    This is of course my own personal views and ideas, and does not reflect the Haiku project’s position on the topic, nor that of Haiku, Inc. But I feel they deserve to be brought here due to history and the direct and indirect effect it might have had on the project, including previous failed attempts at commercial applications using it.

    While Lenovo is still above many other manufacturers on some aspects, and on others domains, well, nobody does any better anyway, they purport to perpetuating the IBM legacy, so I think (sic) they should be held up to the standard they claim to follow. Yet the discussion about repair and documentation pertains to almost every vendor.

  • sh(1): make it the default shell for the root user

    This changes also simplifies making tiny freebsd images with only sh(1) as a shell

  • #13 It begins…

    Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 01 to October 08.

  • CUDA-Python Reaches "GA" With NVIDIA CUDA 11.5 Release, __int128 Preview

    NVIDIA has made available CUDA 11.5 today as the latest version of their popular but proprietary compute stack/platform. Notable with CUDA 11.5 is that CUDA-Python has reached general availability status. NVIDIA CUDA 11.5 was posted today along with updated device drivers for Windows and Linux systems. Some of the CUDA 11.5 highlights include:

  • AMD GPU Driver Looks To Make Use Of Intel's New Buddy Allocator Code In The Linux Kernel - Phoronix

    Thanks to the nature of open-source, AMD engineers for the "AMDGPU" kernel graphics driver are looking to make use of Intel's new i915 buddy allocator code they introduced as part of all their video memory management changes as part of their discrete graphics bring-up. As part of Intel's bring-up of device local memory support for their dedicated GPU enablement and adding the notion of memory regions and other changes, they added a buddy allocator implementation for allocating video memory. This is an implementation of the well known buddy system for dividing of memory into equal parts (buddies) and continuing equal splitting that until able to satisfy the memory request.

  • Ruby Lands "YJIT" As A Speedy, In-Process JIT Compiler - Phoronix

    YJIT is a JIT compiler for Ruby that leverages the lazy Basic Block Versioning (LBBV) architecture. YJIT has been in the works for a number of years. Most exciting for end-users and developers is that YJIT yields an average speed-up of around 23% compared to the current CRuby interpreter for realistic benchmarks.

  • Release: rebuilderd v0.15.0

    rebuilderd 0.15.0 very recently released, this is a short intro into what it is, how it works and how to build our own integrations!

  • Eclipse OpenJ9 0.29 Released With Full AArch64 Linux Support, More Mature JITServer Tech

    The newest feature release to Eclipse OpenJ9 is now available, the high performance Java Virtual Machine originating from IBM J9. Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.29 was released today, one day after the GraalVM 21.3 release and one month after the OpenJDK 17 debut. But in the case of OpenJ9 v0.29 it continues to target just OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11.

  • Deploy a Java application using Helm, Part 2 | Red Hat Developer

    In the previous article in this series, you learned how to deploy Java applications to Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) using Helm on Red Hat OpenShift. Developers can use the procedures in Part 1 to easily stand up traditional Java application servers on Kubernetes with predefined Kubernetes manifestos. What if you could have the same benefits when you develop microservices using JBoss EAP and Helm charts? JBoss EAP provides the Extension Pack (XP) to implement content trimming, packaging to a bootable JAR, and a MicroProfile specification including fault tolerance, monitoring, and tracing in support of microservices in the cloud. This article explains how to make a bootable JAR using JBoss EAP XP and Helm and deploy the application to OpenShift.

  • Red Hat build of Quarkus 2.2: Simplified Kubernetes-native Java

    Red Hat has released the Red Hat build of Quarkus 2.2 to continue to support enterprise developers building Kubernetes-native Java applications. The latest release has many great features and performance improvements, including tools to improve developer productivity while in Dev Mode. Let's take a look at some highlights from this release. For a complete list, check out the release notes.

  • What's new in the Red Hat OpenShift 4.9 console

    Red Hat OpenShift console users will discover a rich set of new and improved console features in OpenShift 4.9. This article introduces general improvements, usability enhancements, and new console features for developers using Red Hat OpenShift Serverless, Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines, and Red Hat OpenShift GitOps.

  • DevOps: 3 skills needed to support its future in the enterprise

    It’s no longer a question of if organizations need DevOps, but rather when they should adopt it, according to the DevOps Institute Upskilling 2021 report. That report finds that global enterprise adoption of DevOps at the project or multiple-project level is at 20 percent and 36 percent, respectively – and the skills needed for a successful DevOps journey span the categories of automation, human, technical, functional, and process knowledge. Whether you’re facing a skills gap in any of those key areas or you’re looking to expand your adoption of DevOps in the near future, keep the following considerations in mind:

  • Productivity lessons learned: 6 CIOs share tips for you and your team

    In our new hybrid work reality, many people in IT have enjoyed the flexibility to rewrite the rules on work-life balance. But it’s been a learning curve, says Kumud Kalia, CIO, Guardant Health. “As we moved to remote working for most of our employees, it became evident that time management had become much more of a juggling act between work, childcare/schooling, and miscellaneous personal priorities without a clear separation between these various activities. We already had flexible working hours for many of our employees, but we found that Zoom fatigue was real and added to the already unrelenting demands upon our people,” says Kalia. We asked CIOs who recently won the 2021 Bay Area CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards for their best productivity tips and lessons learned on work-life balance over the last year and a half. The awards were presented by the Bay Area CIO Leadership Association, a professional community that annually recognizes CIOs for their excellence in technology leadership. From being intentional and selective, to setting the right examples from the top, learn how these award-winning CIOs are making the most of their workday - and encouraging their teams to do the same.

  • Docker and Fedora 35

    In June of 2020, we published an article related to running Docker and Fedora 32. We described various workarounds that were required to run Docker, and we explained the bothersome situation at that time. But Docker has evolved, and it’s time to return to our previous tutorial. Thus, today we’ll talk about using Docker on Fedora Linux 35. With this guide, you should be able to easily recreate an existing development environment, without having to retool your entire pipeline. We’ll focus on getting the right packages, testing a few important scenarios, and helping you with tooling.

